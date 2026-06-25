Macron says French navy intercepted tanker linked to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ off sicily

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the French Navy intercepted the tanker Deliver off the coast of Sicily, describing the move as part of a wider European effort to stop vessels accused of helping Russia bypass international sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Macron said the vessel was stopped while passing through waters near Sicily after allegedly breaching maritime law. The operation, he said, forms part of growing efforts by European countries to crack down on what they describe as Russia’s shadow fleet.

“The French Navy intercepted the tanker Deliver on Tuesday as it transited off the coast of Sicily in violation of maritime law,” Macron stated.

The interception comes at a time when European governments are stepping up surveillance of maritime activity believed to support trade networks operating outside sanctions frameworks established against Moscow following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Western nations have increasingly focused on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a group of vessels suspected of transporting oil and other goods through complex ownership arrangements and alternative shipping routes designed to avoid restrictions.

Macron said the latest operation demonstrated growing coordination among European countries seeking to enforce sanctions and monitor shipping activity linked to Russia.

“This latest action against the shadow fleet, conducted just days after a similar operation by the United Kingdom, illustrates the resolve of the Europeans,” he explained.

European leaders maintain that stronger enforcement measures are necessary to preserve the effectiveness of sanctions and prevent alternative shipping networks from weakening international pressure on Moscow.

Reaffirming Europe’s position, Macron said authorities would continue taking action against attempts to bypass the restrictions.

“We will not allow the shadow fleet to evade sanctions and fund Russia's war effort,” Macron stated.

His remarks highlight the increasing attention European governments are placing on sanctions enforcement as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European countries have introduced a range of economic and financial measures targeting Russian exports, banking institutions and individuals linked to the Kremlin. Maritime enforcement has emerged as a key part of those efforts as authorities seek to limit revenue streams associated with Russian energy exports.

Macron said Europe remained committed to maintaining pressure on Russia and would continue taking further steps where necessary.

“Europe is determined.”

The French leader also connected the interception to broader efforts aimed at shaping the course of the conflict and supporting long-term peace initiatives in Ukraine.

“It will pursue all necessary efforts to increase the cost of the war for Russia and enable the emergence of a robust and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Macron added.

The interception of Deliver is expected to draw attention across Europe as governments continue exploring new ways to strengthen sanctions compliance and curb Russia’s ability to generate revenue for its military campaign.

French authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the vessel or specify the exact nature of the alleged maritime law violation. However, the operation marks another example of Europe’s increasingly active role in enforcing sanctions at sea.

The move also reflects growing determination among European governments to use both naval and regulatory measures to prevent sanctions evasion while maintaining pressure on Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues.

Macron’s statement suggests similar operations could remain part of Europe’s broader strategy to restrict Russia’s economic resources and reinforce support for Ukraine through coordinated international action.