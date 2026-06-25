Nairobi police boss retreats from 'illegal protest' claim, says warning was meant for criminals

Nairobi's top police commander has softened his stance on the June 25 Gen Z anniversary protests after previously declaring them illegal, saying his warning was aimed at preventing criminals from taking advantage of the demonstrations rather than stopping Kenyans from taking to the streets.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said his earlier remarks were intended to keep goons and other criminal elements away from the protests that were organised to commemorate young people who lost their lives during the 2024 anti-government demonstrations.

The clarification came amid criticism from activists who accused authorities of attempting to frustrate peaceful gatherings despite claims that police had been formally notified about the planned marches.

On Wednesday, Issa had stated that demonstrations scheduled to take place in Nairobi were unlawful because organisers had not issued the notice required under the law.

“We have not received any official communication regarding the demonstrations. What we are seeing is information circulating on social media,” he said earlier.

At the time, he said police had only become aware of the planned protests through online mobilisation and social media platforms, and cautioned members of the public against participating in gatherings that had not been authorised.

His position was quickly challenged by activists who maintained that law enforcement agencies had received advance notice of the nationwide demonstrations.

Boniface Mwangi said organisers had delivered a notification letter to the police spokesperson through a team of five lawyers, giving authorities enough time to prepare for the event.

“The police had sufficient time to prepare to protect marchers and ensure that no goons infiltrate to harm protesters or loot businesses,” Mwangi said.

As debate over the protests continued, police mounted roadblocks across Nairobi on Thursday morning, restricting access to the Central Business District and causing major disruption to transport services.

Barriers were erected on roads leading into the city centre, including Jogoo Road, Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Juja Road, Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Lang’ata Road and Kiambu Road.

The restrictions left many travellers stranded, while others were forced to walk long distances after public transport operations were affected.

Issa defended the operation, insisting the measures were not designed to block peaceful demonstrators but to identify and stop criminals from entering the city.

“We were not closing the roads; we were just screening the bandits and other criminals,” he said.

He added that movement had continued despite the security checks.

“It's not like we closed the roads; we have been letting people pass,” he said.

The police commander also appealed to protesters to allow businesses to resume normal operations, saying economic activities should not be disrupted for an extended period.

“If they are really Kenyans, let them leave now so that wananchi can open their businesses. They should not consider only one side. For those who died, we are sorry, but for those who are alive, life must continue. Therefore, it is over now; activists can go their way. Closing the roads helped to save us from criminals,” Issa said.

Regarding arrests made during the operation, he confirmed that several people had been detained but said he did not have the exact figures.

“I don't know the number, but various people have been arrested and are in different parts of our stations, but for now, I don't know,” he said.

The commemorative protests were held against a backdrop of renewed calls by young Kenyans for accountability and governance reforms, prompting heightened security deployment in parts of the capital.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the Constitution protects the right to assemble and picket, but organisers must notify security agencies beforehand to facilitate planning and guarantee public safety.