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Activist Muteti recounts ordeal after being found dumped in Machakos
His disappearance had raised concern among his family and human rights defenders, who reported the matter to police and called for urgent efforts to locate him.
His disappearance had raised concern among his family and human rights defenders, who reported the matter to police and called for urgent efforts to locate him.
The clarification came amid criticism from activists who accused authorities of attempting to frustrate peaceful gatherings despite claims that police had been formally notified about the planned marches.
Wako, on Wednesday said that the leaderless and partyless nature of the current youth movement is intentional and strategic.