Kanja defends security measure, says police acted on intelligence reports

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has defended the heavy security presence and road barricades erected across Nairobi during the June 25 commemorations, saying the measures were informed by intelligence reports aimed at preventing criminal elements from disrupting the activities.

Speaking during a security inspection tour in Kitengela on Thursday, Kanja assured Kenyans that the country remained stable despite heightened security operations surrounding events marking the anniversary of the 2024 anti-government protests.

"Let me start by saying that our country is safe and secure, from north to south, from east to west. Our country is safe and secure," he said.

The police chief dismissed claims that authorities had blocked lawful demonstrations, maintaining that Kenyans remain free to exercise their constitutional right to assemble and picket peacefully.

"There is no one who is prevented from demonstrating or picketing because it is allowed by the law, as long as we follow what is allowed by the Constitution," he said.

According to Kanja, police officers had facilitated several processions in Nairobi and other parts of the country, adding that reports received from officers on the ground showed that the situation had largely remained peaceful.

"I'm happy as the Inspector General because we want a peaceful country. Security of our country is a collective responsibility for all of us," he said.

Kanja also responded to concerns over the extensive roadblocks and barricades mounted on key roads leading into Nairobi's Central Business District, saying the operations were based on intelligence assessments and security information gathered by law enforcement agencies.

"What we are doing is what we refer to as intelligence-led policing, so if there are indications showing that there are those helping to introduce trouble in Nairobi and elsewhere, we will not allow that to happen," he said.

He noted that police actions were informed by information collected through cooperation between security agencies and members of the public.

"We have got a lot of information, so whatever kind of actions you see the National Police Service taking, it is because it is well guided by available information," he said.

Addressing concerns over arrests made during the security operations, Kanja said he was not in a position to immediately confirm the number of people detained but insisted that due process would be followed in all cases.

"If there is any person who has been arrested by the police, due procedure must follow whereby the available evidence is reviewed. If it can stand before a court of law, then it will be taken to court; if that is not the case, then they are set free immediately," he said.

Earlier in the day, police mounted roadblocks and barricades on major routes leading into Nairobi's CBD, causing transport disruptions and leaving many commuters stranded.

Access to Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue and several other strategic areas was restricted as security agencies stepped up surveillance around key government installations ahead of the commemorative activities.