Motorists demand removal of police roadblocks into Nairobi, cites disruption to commuters

The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has called for the immediate removal of police barricades on major roads leading into Nairobi, accusing authorities of causing widespread transport disruptions that have left thousands of commuters stranded and interfered with access to essential services.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the association said the restrictions had paralysed movement along key routes into the capital, despite government assurances that the day would proceed normally and that adequate security measures had been put in place.

"Despite the clear assurance provided yesterday by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, that today would be a normal working day with guaranteed security, the reality on the ground directly contradicts the government's commitment," the statement said.

MAK argued that the roadblocks had no legal basis and amounted to a violation of constitutional rights, particularly the freedom of movement guaranteed under Article 39 of the Constitution.

"The police have no legal basis to turn back law-abiding Kenyans who are exercising their fundamental rights," the association said.

According to the group, travellers from various parts of the country and neighbouring towns had been stopped at major entry points into Nairobi, including Kangemi, Githurai, Mlolongo and Athi River.

The association said the closures had created serious hardships for passengers who were unable to complete their journeys to the city, which serves as a key transport and business hub.

"Nairobi serves as a critical terminal and transit hub for the entire country. By stopping travellers midway, the police have placed innocent Kenyans in grave danger and left them stranded without basic amenities," MAK said.

The group maintained that the effects of the restrictions went beyond ordinary travel, saying critical services and livelihoods had been disrupted.

"We wish to clarify that this movement is not for leisure or road trips," it said, adding that among those affected were patients travelling for "life-saving procedures including dialysis and emergency theatre appointments", citizens responding to court obligations and workers whose daily income depends on access to the city.

MAK also criticised the conduct of security agencies during the operations, accusing officers of using excessive force against unarmed members of the public.

"The response by security forces to unarmed citizens, carrying nothing but water and phones, with guns, water cannons and tear gas, is a display of illegal excessive force."

The association called for the immediate reopening of all roads leading into the capital and demanded accountability from those responsible for the restrictions.

"We demand that the police immediately clear all illegal checkpoints at Kangemi, Githurai, Mlolongo, Athi River and all other entry points to Nairobi," the statement said.

MAK further insisted that the closure of public roads was unlawful and undermined democratic freedoms.

"The blocking of public roads is illegal and an affront to our democracy."