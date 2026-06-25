Orengo, Wamalwa renew justice push at June 25 memorial march

Opposition leaders renewed calls for justice, accountability and compensation for victims of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests on Thursday, describing nationwide memorial demonstrations held in their honour as successful and widely supported despite heavy security restrictions in parts of Nairobi.

Speaking after a march towards Parliament, Siaya Governor James Orengo and DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa said Kenyans across the country had joined families of those who were killed, injured, abducted or disappeared during last year's demonstrations, insisting that the search for justice remains unfinished.

The leaders said the commemorations drew participation from different regions, which they described as a reflection of national solidarity with victims and their families.

“Overall, today was a successful day, and continues to be a successful day. We have reports of participation in this commemoration in the whole country, including Mombasa, and you've seen what has happened in Nairobi, in Western Kenya, in Rift Valley, and also in Nyanza, places like Kisumu, Ahero, and all these places have shown a spirit of patriotism,” he said.

According to Orengo, many Kenyans either joined the memorial activities or chose to stay away from their normal routines as a sign of support for affected families.

At the same time, he accused authorities of failing to provide an environment that would allow peaceful demonstrations to take place without interference. He alleged that groups of individuals had been deployed to intimidate participants despite assurances from government officials.

“I've noticed in town there are goons who have been organized, and they're being escorted by the police to harass those who are standing together with the families in solidarity. This is contrary to the assurances given by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and the leadership of the police,” he stated.

The commemorations marked two years since the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, which erupted over proposed tax measures and reached a peak when demonstrators stormed Parliament. The events that followed left dozens dead, while others were injured, abducted or reported missing, leading to continued demands for accountability.

A major concern raised by the opposition was the extensive security operation mounted across Nairobi during the anniversary events. Although Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had indicated that peaceful activities would be allowed while warning against criminal elements, police set up roadblocks on major routes, restricted access to the Central Business District and surrounded Parliament with razor wire and water cannons.

The opposition leaders argued that the measures contradicted official assurances that the city would operate normally and prevented participants from carrying out planned memorial activities.

“We wanted actually to lay the wreath on the grounds of Parliament, but that was not possible because Parliament was barricaded and the whole town was actually barricaded,” Orengo enlightened.

Wamalwa said the memorial march had been organised to honour victims and stand with families who are still seeking answers and justice.

He noted that among those who participated was the mother of Kennedy Onyango, a 12-year-old boy who died during the 2024 protests.

“When we started the march today, Mama Kennedy told President Ruto and his government that they were here to commemorate, to remember their children, to honor the heroes, and they did not want the violence or the threats to prevent them from enjoying that constitutional right under Article 37,” Wamalwa explained.

He maintained that the procession remained peaceful throughout and was driven by the demand for accountability from those responsible for the deaths and injuries recorded during the protests.

“Today's march was a march for justice, a march for accountability.”

Wamalwa acknowledged that some families had received compensation but said financial payments alone could not replace justice.

“What the families are asking for is justice. That the rogue officers who shot and killed these young people, the investigations, the arrests, the prosecution be done so that each family can get justice,” he stated.

He also expressed concern about people who were allegedly abducted, tortured or subjected to enforced disappearances, saying many of them had yet to receive any form of support.

“There are others who were abducted, who were tortured by the same police, who are traumatized up to now and have not recovered. Not a shilling was given to this category of victims of police violence,” Wamalwa explained.

The opposition leaders said the June 25 commemorations were aimed at ensuring that victims of the 2024 protests are not forgotten while maintaining pressure for justice, accountability and the protection of constitutional rights.