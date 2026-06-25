Matatu, chang’aa, bongo flava among 2,000 new Oxford Dictionary entries

Kenyan expressions, East African cultural references and modern technology terms have earned a place in one of the world's most widely used English dictionaries after the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary added about 2,000 new words and meanings to reflect changing language trends.

The latest update brings several familiar local terms into the dictionary, including “biting,” a word commonly used in Kenya to describe a light meal, and “butchery,” which in some contexts refers to a place where snacks are sold. Also included are chang’aa, sub-county and Tanzania’s Bongo Flava, highlighting the growing impact of regional language and culture on global English.

The new edition was unveiled in Mombasa on Wednesday during the 49th annual Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) conference.

Oxford University Press East Africa said the additions are intended to ensure learners have access to language that reflects the realities of today's world, from everyday conversations to developments in technology and business.

“We recognise that strong English proficiency underpins success across the curriculum. This new edition is closely aligned to curriculum needs, enabling learners to think critically, express themselves clearly, and succeed in a rapidly changing world,” said Beatrice Karanja, Chief Publishing Officer at Oxford University Press East Africa.

The dictionary update also captures the rapid growth of digital communication and online culture. Newly recognised entries include content creator, anti-vaccine, self-care, livestreamer and unmute, terms that have become increasingly common in daily use.

Words linked to artificial intelligence have also been added. They include hallucination, prompt and slop, reflecting the rising influence of AI technologies across different sectors and conversations.

In addition, the revised edition introduces business-related terms such as omnichannel and seed funding, alongside social and environmental concepts including eco-anxiety, net zero, gaslighting, scammer, man or woman of colour and neurodivergent.

According to Oxford University Press, new entries are selected through continuous language research and analysis carried out by lexicographers who monitor how English is used in different settings and communities.

Kessha National Chairman Willie Kuria said the updated dictionary will be a useful learning tool, particularly for students tackling complex subjects.

“The clarity of language and additional learning resources enable students to grasp even complex STEM and mathematical terms with ease,” said Willie Kuria.

The additions highlight the way English continues to adapt to cultural shifts, technological advancements and local influences, ensuring the language remains relevant to learners and speakers across the world.