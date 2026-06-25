Police tear gas Githurai protesters as June 25 anniversary demonstrations gather pace

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Githurai on Thursday after crowds attempted to march towards Nairobi’s Central Business District during commemorations marking two years since the June 25, 2024 anti-government demonstrations.

The confrontation unfolded as security agencies enforced strict measures across the capital, sealing off major access routes and setting up roadblocks on key highways amid expectations of large gatherings linked to the anniversary events.

Protesters in Githurai were among groups mobilising to honour those who participated in the 2024 anti-government protests, with many seeking to reach the city centre despite restrictions imposed by authorities.

The incident came against the backdrop of a heavy security operation across Nairobi, where police and other agencies moved early in the day to limit movement into the CBD.

Several major roads leading into the capital were blocked, while officers carried out screening operations along key transport corridors as crowds gathered in different locations.

As demonstrators assembled in Githurai and began making their way towards the city centre, police responded by firing tear gas in an effort to stop the march from advancing.

The standoff underscored the tension surrounding the anniversary commemorations, which attracted participants from different parts of the country.

Security agencies had earlier indicated that access to Nairobi’s CBD would be tightly controlled as people gathered to mark the anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests.

The use of tear gas came as Gen Z protesters commemorated the second anniversary of the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations that culminated in the deaths of young Kenyans, including Rex Kanyike Masai.

The demonstrations were organised to demand accountability over alleged police brutality, abductions and unresolved cases linked to the crackdown that followed the 2024 protests.

Participants also pointed to the high cost of living, unemployment, governance concerns and delays in securing justice for families affected by the demonstrations.

Across Nairobi, security agencies mounted a large deployment and blocked key roads leading into the CBD, saying the measures were intended to maintain order and protect critical installations.

The restrictions disrupted both public and private transport, with commuters facing delays as officers enforced roadblocks at various entry points.

Authorities said the operation formed part of a wider plan to regulate movement into the capital and prevent large crowds from accessing sensitive areas within the city centre.

Although most restrictions were concentrated around major routes into Nairobi, events in Githurai highlighted the determination of some protesters to continue towards the CBD despite the security presence.

The Ministry of Interior defended the operation, maintaining that the deployment was aimed at preserving order and safeguarding public facilities.

Authorities have insisted that the measures are necessary due to the expected turnout during the anniversary activities.

The scenes witnessed in Githurai reflected the wider atmosphere surrounding the commemorations, with security agencies remaining on high alert while demonstrators sought to mark a date that has become a key reference point in Kenya’s recent political history.

As the anniversary protests continued, Githurai emerged as one of the focal points of attention, illustrating the challenge facing authorities as they attempt to manage large public gatherings while maintaining security across the capital.

The developments also reinforced Nairobi’s position as the centre of nationwide demonstrations, with the city continuing to attract large numbers of protesters taking part in the June 25 commemorations.