Kindiki calls for action as UDA meeting disrupted in Embu
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The protesters were part of crowds mobilising to commemorate June 2024 anti-government demonstrations, with many seeking to make their way into the city centre despite extensive security measures introduced by authorities
Drawing from his own experience, Etale spoke about the deep physical and emotional pain he endured during past anti government protests. He linked his health struggles to repeated exposure to tear gas during demonstrations, saying the impact stayed with him long after the protests ended.
Senator Oburu urged mourners and security officers to ensure order and allow people to grieve peacefully.
The protests follow earlier unrest on June 5 and 6, during which dozens were arrested in demonstrations against Gnassingbé’s new role and a growing cost-of-living crisis. Amnesty International reported that many of those detained were later released.
The attack, which the county government has confirmed, also saw 18 motorbikes destroyed and newly purchased music equipment reduced to ashes.