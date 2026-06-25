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DRC orders 21-day waiting period for travellers from Ebola zones

Africa · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
DRC orders 21-day waiting period for travellers from Ebola zones
Dieudonné Sezabo (R), a health worker, gestures as he asks for help in transporting a patient (2nd L) suspected of having Ebola, who was brought by motorcycle taxi to the Rwampara Hospital in Ituri, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 26, 2026. PHOTO/AFP
In Summary

The new directive, announced by the government on Wednesday, applies to anyone leaving areas where Ebola cases have been reported and is intended to strengthen measures aimed at preventing further transmission of the disease.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has tightened movement from Ebola-hit regions after a doctor involved in the country's outbreak response was confirmed to have contracted the virus shortly after travelling to France, prompting authorities to introduce a mandatory 21-day waiting period for affected travellers.

The new directive, announced by the government on Wednesday, applies to anyone leaving areas where Ebola cases have been reported and is intended to strengthen measures aimed at preventing further transmission of the disease.

"The Government announces that, from now on, any person coming from areas affected by Ebola virus disease is required to observe 21 days before undertaking any further travel, whether within the national territory or internationally," said Kinshasa.

The decision follows the confirmation of an Ebola infection in a doctor working with the humanitarian organisation Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), which has been supporting response efforts in Ituri Province, the centre of the latest outbreak.

Government officials said the doctor served as a critical care physician at the Ebola Treatment Centre of the Evangelical Medical Centre of Rwampara from May 22 to June 19, treating patients infected with the virus.

After completing his assignment, he travelled from Ituri to Kinshasa on June 19 and remained in the capital until June 22 before departing for France a day later.

Authorities said information shared by ALIMA showed the doctor did not display symptoms linked to Ebola while leaving Bunia or during his stay in Kinshasa.

Despite this, health officials considered him at risk because of his close contact with Ebola patients during the course of his work at the treatment facility.

After arriving in France, the doctor sought medical evaluation on his own initiative after informing health authorities that he had recently returned from an active outbreak area.

Tests later confirmed infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

Kinshasa said it had established contact with French authorities to support the identification and monitoring of individuals who may have interacted with the doctor while he was in the DRC. The two countries are also coordinating follow-up actions in France in accordance with international health regulations.

Under the new measures, all travellers departing Ebola-affected zones will be required to complete the 21-day observation period before undertaking any additional travel within the country or abroad.

Tags

Kinshasa Ebola DR Congo public health Bundibugyo strain Ituri Travel restrictions International health regulations ALIMA

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