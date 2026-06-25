Wanjigi honours Gen Z protest victims, demands justice two years later

Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi has paid tribute to young Kenyans who lost their lives during the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, describing them as a courageous generation that stood up for accountability, economic justice and constitutional rights.

As the country marked the second anniversary of the demonstrations on Thursday, Wanjigi urged the government to uphold civil liberties, protect media freedom and implement security sector reforms, while condemning police brutality, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

“Today, we join millions of Kenyans in solemn remembrance of the young men and women who lost their lives during the historic Gen Z protests of June 25, 2024, fighting for a better Kenya,” he said in a statement.

Wanjigi said the events of June 2024 remain one of the most important moments in Kenya's recent history and stressed that the sacrifices made by the protesters should continue to be remembered.

“Two years on, the pain remains fresh. We honour the courage, patriotism, and sacrifice of a generation that stood up not for personal gain, but for a better Kenya, demanding accountability, economic dignity, and constitutionalism,” Wanjigi stated.

According to him, the demonstrations exposed critical questions about democracy, governance and the protection of constitutional rights in Kenya.

“The events of June 2024 marked a defining moment in our nation's history. Young Kenyans exercising their constitutional rights were met with excessive force, unlawful violence, and deadly crackdowns. Human rights organizations have documented dozens of deaths and injuries, while many families continue to await justice and accountability.”

He said the country must continue to remember those who lost their lives, those who were injured and those whose whereabouts remain unknown following the protests.

“Today, we remember every life lost. We remember those who returned home injured. We remember those who disappeared. We remember the families whose lives were permanently altered by these tragic events,” he added.

The tribute comes as Kenyans reflect on the June 25, 2024 demonstrations that erupted over the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed new taxes and levies at a time when many citizens were struggling with the high cost of living.

The largely youth-led protests, organised through social media under the #RejectFinanceBill2024 campaign, gained momentum after Parliament passed the Bill despite widespread public opposition.

On June 25, thousands of demonstrators marched towards Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, with some breaching the precincts as confrontations broke out with police.

The protests led to deaths, injuries and arrests, prompting President William Ruto to later withdraw the Bill following sustained public pressure.

In his statement, Wanjigi also directed his message to President Ruto, urging him to safeguard constitutional freedoms and respect the rights of Kenyans.

“President Ruto, you swore an oath to protect the constitution not to pour blood all over it. Remember, the right to peacefully assemble and protest is not a privilege granted by the state; it is a fundamental right guaranteed to every Kenyan. Respect for these rights is not optional. It is a constitutional obligation.”

The Safina Party leader further condemned what he described as continued police brutality, misuse of state power, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, saying no Kenyan should lose their life for exercising constitutional rights.

He also defended the independence of the media, saying press freedom remains essential to the country's democratic space.

“Media freedom is a right to be exercised not to be begged for. Media freedom in Kenya is enshrined in Article 34 of the Constitution of Kenya (2010), and it explicitly guarantees the freedom and independence of all electronic, print, and digital media.”

Wanjigi called for the protection of the right to peaceful assembly, reforms within the security sector and full respect for media freedom.

He also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant in defending the Constitution, saying democracy can only thrive through accountability, justice and adherence to the rule of law.

“The memory of those who died must never be reduced to statistics. They were dreamers who envisioned a more accountable and prosperous Kenya. Their sacrifice must not be forgotten, politicized or erased from our national conscience,” Wanjigi stated.

He concluded by expressing solidarity with families who lost loved ones during the protests, as well as those still recovering from the events of June 2024, saying their struggle continues to inspire efforts toward a better Kenya.