IG Kanja gazettes new police units in major security reforms
The Nairobi Metropolitan Police will be headed by Commandant Tom Odero, who will report to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.
The Nairobi Metropolitan Police will be headed by Commandant Tom Odero, who will report to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.
According to Wanjigi, the demonstrations represented a defining moment in the country’s democratic journey and raised important questions about the protection of constitutional rights
Local reports and security updates indicate that at least seven people have been killed in recent attacks connected to the cross-border clashes, heightening fear among residents and prompting renewed calls for intervention.
The committee reviewed progress on the reform agenda, guided by a four-pillar framework emphasizing Institutional Capacity Development, Operational Preparedness and Logistical Capacity, Oversight and Accountability, and Human Resource Management and Development.