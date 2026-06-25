Fear grips Githurai after plainclothes officers fire shots into air

What began as a day of remembrance for victims of last year's anti-government protests quickly turned into scenes of fear and confusion in Githurai, where armed officers in civilian clothing were filmed racing through residential estates on motorbikes, firing into the air and sending residents running for cover.

Videos seen by Radio Generation on Thursday showed groups of plainclothes police officers moving through Githurai 45 and nearby streets while discharging their weapons into the air. The footage, which circulated widely online, revealed chaotic scenes as frightened residents watched from doorways and balconies while others rushed to safety.

The officers, who were not dressed in official police uniforms, were seen weaving through narrow roads and backstreets on motorcycles as they pursued people through the densely populated neighbourhood.

In several clips, shocked residents could be heard questioning the operation as gunshots echoed across the estate. Other videos appeared to show officers confronting members of the public, with some bystanders allegedly being beaten during the operation.

Women could be heard screaming as the officers advanced deeper into residential areas, while groups of young people scattered in different directions to avoid coming into contact with the security teams.

The dramatic scenes unfolded as security agencies stepped up efforts to control demonstrations held across the country to mark the anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, during which dozens of people were killed and many others injured.

The deployment in Githurai came against the backdrop of an extensive security operation across Nairobi, where authorities moved early to prevent large crowds from gathering in sensitive locations.

In the city centre, anti-riot police officers, mounted units and plainclothes security personnel were stationed at key junctions from the early morning hours. Access to several areas was restricted as police tightened security around critical government facilities.

Parliament buildings and routes leading to State House were among the areas placed under heightened protection, with razor wire and barricades erected to block movement.

The heavy security presence also affected transport across the capital, with motorists encountering multiple checkpoints and lengthy traffic delays on major roads leading into the city.

Businesses in Nairobi's commercial centre remained largely closed throughout the day as traders sought to avoid losses linked to possible unrest. Streets that are usually crowded with shoppers and office workers remained unusually quiet.

Areas such as Koinange Street, Kimathi Street and Muindi Mbingu Street recorded minimal activity, with most premises shut and only a small number of people visible within the central business district.