Oketch Salah: Raila Odinga fought for justice, not chaos

Businessman Oketch Salah has defended the legacy of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, warning against what he described as attempts to exploit the former Prime Minister's name for political gain amid commemorations of the June 25, 2024, Gen Z protests.

In a statement on Thursday, Salah said Odinga's political struggle had always been rooted in the pursuit of justice, democracy, and the protection of citizens' rights, rather than chaos and destruction.

“Baba Raila Odinga never fought for chaos. He fought for justice and democracy,” Salah said.

His remarks come as the country reflects on the second anniversary of the anti-government protests that drew thousands of young people to the streets in opposition to the Finance Bill and broader governance concerns.

Salah argued that Odinga's long-standing political activism was aimed at ensuring accountability and justice for victims of state excesses and historical injustices.

“He wanted victims of June 25 and other past injustices to get justice and compensation. President William Ruto has already started that process,” he said.

The businessman accused some political actors of invoking Odinga's name to advance their own agendas, saying such actions undermined the ideals the opposition leader has championed throughout his political career.

“Those using Baba’s name today to gain political mileage are betraying the very struggle he sacrificed for,” Salah said.

He also reflected on Odinga's years of political persecution and detention, arguing that the sacrifices made during the struggle for democratic reforms should not be associated with acts of lawlessness.

“Nine years in detention wasn’t for this,” he said.

Salah further criticised what he termed directionless unrest, insisting that violence and disorder do not reflect the principles Odinga fought to uphold.

“Hii mambo ya fujo isiyokuwa na mwelekeo siyo yale ambayo Baba alipigania,” he added.

The remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing national debate over the legacy of the Gen Z protests, accountability for victims, and the role of political leaders in shaping public discourse around demonstrations and civic action.

As commemorations continue, calls have intensified for justice for victims of past protests, compensation for affected families, and the protection of constitutional rights, including the right to peaceful assembly.

Salah's comments are likely to add to the broader discussion about the meaning of political activism in Kenya and how the country's democratic struggles should be remembered and carried forward.