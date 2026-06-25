June 25 Protests: KNCHR activates emergency hotlines over arrests, missing persons

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has activated emergency response channels and appealed for reports of arrests and missing persons following the June 25 anniversary demonstrations.

In a statement shared on X on Thursday, the commission said it was receiving and coordinating reports involving individuals who were arrested or could not be accounted for during and after the commemorative protests held across the country.

KNCHR urged affected families and members of the public to report such cases through its toll-free hotline, 0800720627, and seek assistance through a network of partner organisations offering legal, medical and psychosocial support.

Several rights groups and emergency response organisations also activated support lines to assist those affected.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) made available its emergency contact line on 0111 231 010, while the Defenders Coalition opened 254800722 292 for emergency assistance and 254800724280 for psychosocial support.

Additional support can be accessed through the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) on 0800721401, Amnesty International Kenya on 0759464346, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) on 0799434909 and the Civic Freedoms Forum on 0728303864.

Medical and legal response services in the Coast region are also available through 0800 723 544.

The appeal came as security operations intensified across Nairobi and other parts of the country during the first anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests.

Motorists and commuters faced major disruptions on Thursday morning after police mounted roadblocks on key routes leading into Nairobi's Central Business District ahead of planned demonstrations to mark the anniversary.

The restrictions affected public transport services, leaving many passengers stranded while others were forced to seek alternative routes into the city.

Although authorities had maintained that Thursday would be a normal working day, activity within the capital remained subdued as security officers increased patrols and erected barricades at various locations.

Many businesses remained closed, while streets that are usually busy recorded minimal movement for much of the morning.

Kenyatta Avenue was largely deserted, with only a handful of pedestrians and vehicles visible amid the heightened security presence.

Parliament buildings were also secured with razor wire ahead of planned activities by activists seeking to honour those who lost their lives during the June 25, 2024 protests.