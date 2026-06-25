Equity shareholders approve Sh21.7bn dividend as group expands insurance business

Equity Group shareholders have approved a Sh21.7 billion dividend payout for the year ended December 2025, giving the banking group the go-ahead to reward investors with a higher return while also backing plans to expand its insurance business in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The resolutions were passed during Equity Group Holdings Plc's 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), held electronically on Wednesday, where shareholders endorsed both the increased dividend and the establishment of new insurance subsidiaries aimed at strengthening the group's regional footprint.

The approved dividend amounts to Sh5.75 per share, up from Sh4.25 per share paid for the 2024 financial year. The total payout rises to Sh21.70 billion from the Sh16.04 billion distributed in the previous year, representing a 35.5 per cent increase.

The dividend is expected to be paid on or around June 30, 2026, to shareholders whose names appeared on the company's register at the close of business on May 22, 2026.

Shareholders also approved plans to expand the group's insurance operations through Equity Group Insurance Holdings Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

The expansion will see the establishment of a microinsurance company in Kenya with capital of Sh192 million. In the DRC, the group plans to set up a life insurance company with capital of $12 million and a general insurance company with capital of $13.37 million.

The board has been authorised to take all necessary steps to operationalise the proposed businesses once the required approvals are secured.

Equity Group Chairman Prof Isaac Macharia said the decisions taken during the AGM demonstrated investor confidence in the group's long-term strategy and governance.

"The approvals received today reflect our shareholders' confidence in Equity's strategy and oversight. We remain committed to strong governance, prudent stewardship, and delivering sustainable value; by building an institution that expands opportunities for our customers and strengthens resilience across our markets," he said.

Equity Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr James Mwangi said the insurance expansion would help deepen the group's financial services offering across its markets.

"Equity continues to pursue growth anchored on innovation, regional presence, and solutions that protect and advance livelihoods. The approvals to expand our insurance footprint strengthen our ability to offer more holistic financial services that help customers and communities manage risk, build resilience, and plan confidently for the future," he said.

In addition to the dividend and expansion plans, shareholders approved several governance resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of Ernst & Young as external auditors until the next AGM.