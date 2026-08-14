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Safaricom names two Vodacom bosses to board as two directors exit
Their appointment comes alongside the resignation of James Ludlow and Dr (Eng) John Kipngetich Mosonik, who also left their positions as Non-Executive Directors on August 13.
Their appointment comes alongside the resignation of James Ludlow and Dr (Eng) John Kipngetich Mosonik, who also left their positions as Non-Executive Directors on August 13.
The resolutions were passed during Equity Group Holdings Plc's 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), held electronically on Wednesday, where shareholders also approved plans to expand the group's insurance business into Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The firm said the development was approved by Nairobi City County, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the National Construction Authority (NCA), and other relevant agencies.