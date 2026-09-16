Dangote: Why having a son to carry on his legacy is not a priority
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
On Tuesday, the three-judge bench ordered that the shares be restored to government ownership, finding that the process failed to involve meaningful public participation and concealed or misrepresented material information about the transaction.
In a statement on September 1, 2026 , Omari’s appointment took effect immediately after receiving the required regulatory and internal approvals, according to the bank’s Board of Directors.
Before joining Centum, Omondi-Achola spent more than 13 years at Kenya Airways, holding senior positions including Chief Transformation Officer, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Acting Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Jambojet
The appointment follows the decision by Captain George Kamal to transition from his role as Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, according to a message issued by Kenya Airways Chairman Kiprono Kittony on Tuesday
Waswani, who has more than 24 years of experience in corporate and commercial law, has been with Kenya Airways for more than five years, where he has overseen aviation and airline-related legal matters
The hospital announced the changes in a notice dated August 28, saying the new leadership structure followed the “successful conduct of the Annual General Meeting of Kenya Hospital Association held on August 25, 2026 at 2:00 pm.”
The Premier Bank Shariah Head maintained that the SSB has a key role in overseeing the decisions of the bank’s Board of Directors to ensure that the institution does not introduce products or undertake transactions that conflict with Shariah requirements
Their appointment comes alongside the resignation of James Ludlow and Dr (Eng) John Kipngetich Mosonik, who also left their positions as Non-Executive Directors on August 13.
Strathmore Business School, Standard Chartered, ALN and the Association of Family Business Enterprises (AFBE) have launched an executive programme on Monday targeting family business owners, next-generation leaders, policymakers and experts.
The total dividend for the year stands at Sh2.00 per share, including an interim dividend of Sh0.85 per share paid in March 2026, making it the largest payout in Safaricom's history.
Kittony’s exit marks the conclusion of his six-year leadership period at the exchange.
The programme is also expected to create opportunities for business-to-business trade among certified firms through network purchasing arrangements. Participating companies will receive free certification, integrity training and authorisation to use the Blue Company mark.
The changes, published in a Gazette Notice dated June 26, 2026, touch on higher learning institutions, national polytechnics, financial regulators, investment agencies, tourism bodies and other state entities, with several officials securing fresh terms while others join the boards for the first time.
The resolutions were passed during Equity Group Holdings Plc's 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), held electronically on Wednesday, where shareholders also approved plans to expand the group's insurance business into Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has advertised a vacancy for Managing Director and CEO following its March 2026 listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Applicants must meet Chapter Six requirements and submit by May 20, 2026.
Omete, currently Group CFO, brings over 26 years of industry experience and will lead the group into its next phase of sustainable, value-driven growth.
According to the exchange, Kittony’s term as board chairman is expected to run until July 2026. His role as a director on the board will continue even longer, lasting until June 2027.
KenGen, which provides over 60 percent of Kenya’s electricity, stressed that the adjustments would not reduce or affect the government’s majority stake in the company.