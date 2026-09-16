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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

corporate governance

Court nullifies 15 per cent Safaricom stake sale to Vodacom
Corridors of Justice

Court nullifies 15 per cent Safaricom stake sale to Vodacom

On Tuesday, the three-judge bench ordered that the shares be restored to government ownership, finding that the process failed to involve meaningful public participation and concealed or misrepresented material information about the transaction.

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