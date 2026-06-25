Duale: Kenya remains Ebola-free despite screening 140,000 travellers

Kenya has screened more than 140,000 travellers arriving from Ebola-affected countries and investigated over 100 suspected alerts, all of which have tested negative, as the government steps up measures to keep the disease out of the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on Thursday that Kenya remains free of Ebola Virus Disease despite continued outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, which have placed countries across the region on heightened alert.

In a statement, Duale sought to reassure the public that health authorities were closely monitoring the situation and had put in place extensive measures to detect and respond to any potential case.

"First and foremost, I wish to assure all Kenyans that Kenya has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease," Duale said.

Even so, the Health CS noted that Kenya's position as a key regional transport and travel hub leaves it exposed to the risk of an imported infection.

"Because Kenya is a major regional transport and travel hub, with strong connections to neighbouring countries, we remain at high risk of receiving an imported case," the Health Cabinet Secretary said.

To strengthen the country's readiness, the Ministry of Health said it has expanded surveillance and response systems across the country. The Kenya National Public Health Institute activated the national Ebola Incident Management System on May 20, 2026, as part of ongoing preparedness efforts.

The government has also enhanced screening at airports and border entry points, increased laboratory testing capacity, prepared isolation and treatment facilities, trained healthcare workers, and built up stocks of essential medical supplies.

"As of today, Kenya has screened more than 140,000 travellers arriving from affected areas and investigated over 100 alerts, all of which have tested negative for Ebola," Duale said.

The ministry also addressed concerns raised by some members of the public regarding the establishment of quarantine and isolation facilities in different parts of the country.

"We are aware that some members of the public have raised questions regarding the establishment of quarantine and isolation facilities for this disease. Let me clarify that these facilities are preparedness measures and do not mean that Kenya has an Ebola case," the statement said.

Duale said the facilities were part of standard public health planning and should not be interpreted as evidence of an outbreak.

"Just as a country prepares fire engines before a fire occurs, public health authorities must prepare isolation and quarantine facilities before an outbreak occurs," he said.

The ministry urged Kenyans to remain calm while continuing to observe preventive measures, including maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding unnecessary travel to affected areas, and seeking medical attention if they develop symptoms after travel.

"Preparedness is always cheaper than responding to a full outbreak," Duale said.