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KBF begins junior talent scouting in Nairobi

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
KBF begins junior talent scouting in Nairobi
Youngsters pictured on Wednesday at Buruburu Girls High School during the national U-16 and U-18 teams selection that will continue on June 25, 2026. PHOTO/Ulinzi Warriors
In Summary

The two-day exercise will continue on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. at the same venues as the selection process intensifies.

The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has launched a national talent identification exercise for the Kenya Under-16 and Under-18 national teams at Buruburu Girls High School for the girls and Umama Grounds in Komarock for the boys.

The two-day exercise will continue on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. at the same venues as the selection process intensifies.

“A good number of participants took part in today’s exercise, showcasing their talent and determination as they seek national team selection,” a statement from the organisers said on Wednesday.

The girls’ session was led by Women U-18 Head Coach Esther Butali, who also serves as assistant coach of Ulinzi Warriors, alongside Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Ladies assistant coach Brenda Angechi, who is the head coach of the Women’s U-16 team.

Together with other coaches in attendance, they guided the young athletes through a series of drills and assessments in what organisers described as a highly successful session.

Meanwhile, the boys’ talent identification exercise was conducted at Umama Grounds under the guidance of renowned coach Martin Okwako and will resume on Friday as the selection process continues.

Tags

Kenya Basketball Federation Kenya Under-16 Buruburu Girls High School

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