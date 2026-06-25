UAE introduces visa-on-arrival for eligible Kenyan travellers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that Kenyan citizens holding ordinary passports will now be eligible for visas on arrival under a new travel policy aimed at facilitating movement and strengthening economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Nairobi, the new arrangement took effect on June 25, 2026, and applies to Kenyan nationals and their accompanying family members who meet specific residency requirements.

Under the policy, eligible travellers must hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, a member state of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Canada, or New Zealand.

“Effective June 25, 2026, the United Arab Emirates will grant visas on arrival to ordinary passport holders from the Republic of Kenya and their accompanying family members who hold valid residence permits issued by the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Canada, or New Zealand,” the embassy said.

The UAE has also expanded the visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa.

According to the announcement, ordinary passport holders from the six countries and their accompanying family members will be eligible to receive either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, provided they satisfy the residency requirements.

“Nationals of the Republic of Indonesia, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Kenya, and the Republic of South Africa holding ordinary passports, along with their accompanying family members, are eligible to obtain a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival,” the notice stated.

The UAE described the initiative as part of broader efforts to simplify travel procedures, enhance visitor experiences and reinforce its status as a leading global destination for tourism, business and investment.

“This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to facilitating travel and reinforcing its position as a global destination for tourism, business, and investment,” the embassy said.

UAE authorities noted that the measure demonstrates the country's flexible entry and residency framework and its commitment to providing visitors with a seamless travel experience.

The new arrangement is expected to benefit Kenyan travellers who hold qualifying residence permits by reducing administrative requirements and eliminating the need to obtain a visa before departure.

The UAE remains a key destination for Kenyan tourists, professionals and businesspeople, while also serving as a major international transit hub linking Africa with Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Officials believe the policy will encourage greater travel, trade and investment while further strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and the UAE, which have expanded significantly in recent years through increased economic cooperation and commercial partnerships.