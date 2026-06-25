KNEC introduces KCSE Qualifying Test for candidates without KCPE certificates

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced new guidelines for the administration of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Qualifying Test (QT), targeting learners who wish to register for the 2027 KCSE examination but do not possess KCPE certificates or equivalent qualifications.

According to the guidelines released by KNEC, the qualifying test will be administered in September 2026, with prospective candidates required to undergo a validation process before being cleared to sit the examination.

KNEC said the measure is intended to accommodate learners who advanced to secondary school without KCPE certification, including those who missed the 2023 KCPE examination but were allowed to transition to secondary school with authorisation from the Ministry of Education.

“All persons without KCPE exam certificates or their equivalent who intend to register for the 2027 KCSE exam will present their primary school qualifications for validation by KNEC and thereafter sit the KCSE Qualifying Test,” the council stated.

The examinations body also directed all Heads of Institutions (HoIs) to ensure that Form Three learners in 2026 who lack KCPE qualifications comply with the requirements within the stipulated timelines.

As part of the validation process, applicants will be required to submit an application letter, report cards or other proof of attendance at primary school, and a bank deposit slip showing payment of a validation fee of Sh3,480.

Once candidates complete the validation process, they will receive a clearance letter allowing them to register for the qualifying test.

KNEC said the registration portal is already open and will close on July 30, 2026.

“Once prospective candidates complete the validation process, they will be issued with a letter clearing them to register for the KCSE QT,” the council said.

The council further announced that the qualifying test will be administered online in September 2026 at venues to be identified by County Directors of Education. The examination will be conducted at county headquarters, continuing the practice adopted in previous years.

Candidates registering for the test will be required to present several documents, including a recommendation letter from their school for regular candidates or from the Sub-County Director of Education for adult learners, a KNEC equation letter where applicable, a soft copy of their passport photograph, and either a birth certificate or national identification card.

KNEC has set the registration fee for the qualifying test at Sh3,000, payable by candidates through the eCitizen platform.

The council also extended eligibility to candidates holding foreign qualifications who are currently in Form Three, provided their credentials are equated by KNEC.

Importantly, KNEC stated that the results of the qualifying test will be used to determine eligibility for registration for the 2027 KCSE examination.

In a significant announcement, the examinations council noted that the 2027 examination cycle will mark the final administration of the KCSE examination under the current system.

“The QT results will be used for registration for the 2027 KCSE examination,” KNEC stated, adding that “the last KCSE exam series will be administered in 2027.”

The announcement comes as Kenya continues preparations for the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), with education stakeholders closely monitoring changes affecting national examinations and learner progression pathways.