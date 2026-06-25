Hot Topics IEBC Protests Interior Ministry Senate Kenya politics Gen Z President William Ruto world cup

Ghana’s ‘juju man’ claims to have ‘worked’ on Harry Kane

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Ghana’s ‘juju man’ claims to have ‘worked’ on Harry Kane
Nana Bonsam pictured during a World Cup match, supporting Ghana while dressed in superstitious attire. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose name translates to “Devil of Wednesday,” also claimed to have engineered the knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation ahead of Portugal’s clash with Ghana during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Famous Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam has claimed that he cast a spell on England striker Harry Kane during their goalless Group L draw played on Wednesday in Boston.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose name translates to “Devil of Wednesday,” also claimed to have engineered the knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation ahead of Portugal’s clash with Ghana during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I am working on Harry Kane,” he said. “I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him.”

He added: “I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country,” Bonsam told the Daily Star.

Although Bonsam has not predicted how far Ghana will go in this World Cup, the Black Stars currently sit second in Group L behind England, while 2018 finalists Croatia are third, and Panama are bottom of the group.

Bonsam is no ordinary witch doctor, if such a category permits distinctions. He once contested a parliamentary seat and built a strong following during years spent in the Bronx, New York, which has a large Ghanaian community. Hundreds welcomed him at Kumasi Airport when he returned home.

He drives a Cadillac, wears Dolce & Gabbana tracksuits, has 14 children, owns a cattle farm, a chain of shrines and schools, and has lived in New York, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

The New York Times profiled him a decade ago, describing him as “a traditional priest loved and despised for his spiritual power.”

Tags

England Harry Kane Ghana Ghana’s ‘juju man’

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  8. 11
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.