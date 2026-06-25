Ghana’s ‘juju man’ claims to have ‘worked’ on Harry Kane

Famous Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam has claimed that he cast a spell on England striker Harry Kane during their goalless Group L draw played on Wednesday in Boston.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose name translates to “Devil of Wednesday,” also claimed to have engineered the knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation ahead of Portugal’s clash with Ghana during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I am working on Harry Kane,” he said. “I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him.”

He added: “I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country,” Bonsam told the Daily Star.

Although Bonsam has not predicted how far Ghana will go in this World Cup, the Black Stars currently sit second in Group L behind England, while 2018 finalists Croatia are third, and Panama are bottom of the group.

Bonsam is no ordinary witch doctor, if such a category permits distinctions. He once contested a parliamentary seat and built a strong following during years spent in the Bronx, New York, which has a large Ghanaian community. Hundreds welcomed him at Kumasi Airport when he returned home.

He drives a Cadillac, wears Dolce & Gabbana tracksuits, has 14 children, owns a cattle farm, a chain of shrines and schools, and has lived in New York, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

The New York Times profiled him a decade ago, describing him as “a traditional priest loved and despised for his spiritual power.”