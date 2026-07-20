World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Mbappe beats Lionel Messi to become top goalscorer
Mbappe becomes the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice, having also claimed the prize at Qatar 2022.
Mbappe becomes the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice, having also claimed the prize at Qatar 2022.
The France squad travelled from their World Cup training base in Boston to Miami on Thursday. According to L'Equipe, the players requested a free evening to clear their minds following their disappointing semi-final defeat to Spain.
Working as a pundit, Neville described Romero and Martinez as "the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world"—remarks that angered Romero, who plays for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Without fear, they celebrated while holding a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine," and now risk a fine that was imposed to them back in 2014, when the Argentine Football Association was fined £20,000 after its players held up a banner with the same message before a friendly against Slovenia.
The loss ended England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, with Tuchel coming under criticism after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead late in the match.
Their departure means they will play no further role in officiating the semi-finals or the final due to FIFA's strict neutrality rules, which prohibit referees from officiating matches involving their own country.
Diego Maradona’s son, Diego Jr, said the Argentina-England World Cup semi-final in Atlanta will not be an ordinary match, referencing historical events tied to Maradona’s 1986 World Cup moment and the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas conflict.
Halsey is worried about Messi's good omen as Elfath was the fourth official four years ago in Qatar during Argentina's final against France when Messi won his maiden World Cup, and in the Major League Soccer (MLS), where the Argentine captain plays, he has won all four of his four league outings that Elfath was in charge.
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The German coach had a tense exchange with ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who questioned England's mentality and suggested the team continued to "suffer" despite progressing.
Jude Bellingham scored England's equaliser in the 47th minute after Norway had taken the lead through Schjelderup in the 36th minute.
Alexis Mac Allister headed in a 10th-minute cross by Lionel Messi to hand Argentina the lead at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.
Gutiérrez, who uses a wheelchair, first gained international attention after securing a brief but memorable interview with Argentina captain Lionel Messi following the defending champions' final World Cup warm-up match against Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama before the tournament began.
Defender Marc Guehi is a doubt after suffering a minor hamstring injury during England's 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. He will be assessed on Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Sunday's match.
Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display on Sunday and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to stun Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Down to 10 men through most of the second half, the Three Lions weathered a Mexico storm to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the third straight time with a rip-roaring 3-2 victory over the co-hosts.
The Football Association and England manager Thomas Tuchel are aware of the situation. Tuchel admitted that following Harry Kane’s heroics in Atlanta, he expected a hostile atmosphere from Mexican supporters.
The England captain scored with a 67th-minute header to take his World Cup tally to 11 goals across three tournaments since making his debut at Russia 2018, surpassing Gary Lineker’s previous record of 10 goals.
Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose name translates to “Devil of Wednesday,” also claimed to have engineered the knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation ahead of Portugal’s clash with Ghana during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Footage circulating on social media appears to show the England full-back snubbing Ghana’s assistant captain, who had earlier been denied a visa to enter Canada for Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto, a match the Black Stars won 1-0.
According to reports from Missouri, Kansas City Police have arrested two suspects as investigations continue into the incident. The theft comes as the Three Lions prepare for their Group L opener against Luka Modric's Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.
Abiraterone, a drug already used for patients whose cancer has spread, will now be offered on the NHS in England to men whose disease is still confined but carries a high risk of progressing.
Among the defences, 6,498 were considered "high consequence," meaning that their failure could have a severe impact on communities. Overall, around 8,500 structures were not functioning as intended at the start of winter. While the Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs says investments since 2024 have strengthened the network, the condition of defences varies greatly across regions.
Kane carried the headlines, yes, but the night belonged equally to squad depth.
What should have been a routine trip home after Forest’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United turned into chaos when an attacker struck on board.
Thomas Tuchel embraced the ribbing from travelling England fans after their 5-0 victory in Riga that sealed World Cup qualification, admitting their pointed songs left him grinning. The German coach, who had sparked the moment by criticising Wembley’s atmosphere after the Wales friendly, watched his comments boomerang back in the most British way possible — through creative, good-natured taunts.
England boast a seven-point lead over Albania with three matches to play, with Serbia a point further back but with a game in hand. Several players who were not previously considered first-choice starred in Serbia, leading Tuchel to leave out big names Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from his latest squad.
James suffered the injury in Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday.
Tuchel will have to make a decision between Bellingham and Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa
Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, northwest England, with Greater Manchester Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.