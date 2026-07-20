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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

England

Falklands Island row reignited in Argentina vs England semi final match
Sports

Falklands Island row reignited in Argentina vs England semi final match

Without fear, they celebrated while holding a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine," and now risk a fine that was imposed to them back in 2014, when the Argentine Football Association was fined £20,000 after its players held up a banner with the same message before a friendly against Slovenia.

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Former EPL referee wary of FIFA's choice in England vs Argentina semis
Sports

Former EPL referee wary of FIFA's choice in England vs Argentina semis

Halsey is worried about Messi's good omen as Elfath was the fourth official four years ago in Qatar during Argentina's final against France when Messi won his maiden World Cup, and in the Major League Soccer (MLS), where the Argentine captain plays, he has won all four of his four league outings that Elfath was in charge.

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Security concerns in USA as England kits stolen
World-Cup-2026

Security concerns in USA as England kits stolen

According to reports from Missouri, Kansas City Police have arrested two suspects as investigations continue into the incident. The theft comes as the Three Lions prepare for their Group L opener against Luka Modric's Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

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England’s flood defences struggle as winter storms arrive
Global Affairs

England’s flood defences struggle as winter storms arrive

Among the defences, 6,498 were considered "high consequence," meaning that their failure could have a severe impact on communities. Overall, around 8,500 structures were not functioning as intended at the start of winter. While the Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs says investments since 2024 have strengthened the network, the condition of defences varies greatly across regions.

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Tuchel soaks up cheeky chants and British banter
Sports

Tuchel soaks up cheeky chants and British banter

Thomas Tuchel embraced the ribbing from travelling England fans after their 5-0 victory in Riga that sealed World Cup qualification, admitting their pointed songs left him grinning. The German coach, who had sparked the moment by criticising Wembley’s atmosphere after the Wales friendly, watched his comments boomerang back in the most British way possible — through creative, good-natured taunts.

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Portugal and Al Nassr forward Christiano Ronaldo. PHOTO/Goal.com
Sports

England, Spain, Portugal close in on 2026 World Cup

England boast a seven-point lead over Albania with three matches to play, with Serbia a point further back but with a game in hand. Several players who were not previously considered first-choice starred in Serbia, leading Tuchel to leave out big names Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from his latest squad.

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