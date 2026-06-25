Maraga condemns police action during June 25 commemoration march

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has accused police of violently dispersing a peaceful procession that had marched to Parliament Buildings to honour young Kenyans who lost their lives during the June 25, 2024, anti-government protests.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Maraga said he was among a group of demonstrators who had planned to lay flowers at the site where several protesters were shot dead during last year's demonstrations.

According to the former Chief Justice, the group was stopped by police officers just a few metres from the precincts of Parliament despite conducting what he described as a peaceful memorial procession.

“Today, as we marched to Parliament to lay flowers at the site where Kenyan youth were shot dead, police violently dispersed us a few metres from the precincts of Parliament,” Maraga said.

He said family members of victims were among those taking part in the march, including the mother of Rex Masai, one of the young people whose death became a symbol of the 2024 protests.

Maraga recounted how he helped some of the participants seek refuge as police moved in to disperse the gathering.

“I pulled Rex Masai's mother, who was marching next to me, into my vehicle as other mothers and victims found refuge in the few cars on site. We drove away as policemen pursued us,” he said.

The former Chief Justice maintained that the demonstrators had not broken any laws and were merely exercising rights protected under the Constitution.

“We were guilty of one thing: peaceful demonstration and picketing as allowed by our Constitution in remembrance of these young heroes,” he said.

The incident occurred as Kenyans marked the second anniversary of the June 25 protests, which saw thousands of young people take to the streets to oppose the Finance Bill and demand greater government accountability.

Maraga used the occasion to renew calls for justice for victims of the demonstrations and accountability for those responsible for the deaths and injuries recorded during the protests.

“As a people, we shall not relent until we deliver justice and accountability for the victims,” he said.

He concluded his statement with the message, “#Ukombozi is nigh,” invoking the Swahili word for liberation.

The remarks are likely to intensify debate over the handling of commemorative activities linked to the Gen Z protests, with human rights groups and families of victims continuing to demand accountability and compensation for those affected by last year's unrest.

The June 25 anniversary has been marked by memorial events, demonstrations and heightened security deployments in several parts of the country.