London, New York projects drive Kenya’s Sh1.8bn diplomatic property spending

Kenya has poured nearly Sh1.8 billion into the purchase and refurbishment of diplomatic properties abroad, with missions in London and New York emerging as the biggest beneficiaries of a programme aimed at improving the country's presence in key international capitals.

Fresh data from the Controller of Budget shows the State Department for Foreign Affairs spent Sh1.78 billion between July 2025 and March 2026 on acquiring, renovating and rehabilitating government-owned buildings used by Kenya's foreign missions.

A large portion of the expenditure went into securing and upgrading properties in two of the country's most strategic diplomatic stations. The government spent Sh550 million on the acquisition of a chancery in London and another Sh550 million on the purchase and renovation of the ambassador's residence in New York.

The investment forms part of ongoing efforts to improve working and residential facilities for diplomats while reducing dependence on rented premises in foreign countries.

Beyond London and New York, the government allocated Sh150 million for refurbishment works in Addis Ababa. Renovation projects in Lusaka and Kinshasa each received Sh120 million.

The department also financed repair and upgrading works in several other missions, including Washington, DC, Paris, Pretoria, Mogadishu, Beijing, Islamabad and a number of East African capitals.

According to the Controller of Budget report, the projects were funded entirely through the Exchequer as part of a long-term strategy to modernise diplomatic infrastructure and strengthen government ownership of overseas properties.

The report indicates that spending on the London and New York projects alone accounted for more than 60 per cent of all funds used on diplomatic property acquisition and refurbishment during the review period.

However, progress on some projects has been slower than expected.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o reported that renovation works in Lusaka and Kinshasa had reached only 25 per cent completion by the end of March, despite plans for the projects to be finalised by June 2026.

Similar works in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma stood at 23 per cent completion, while the Addis Ababa project had reached 43 per cent.

“While several projects had been completed or were nearing completion, a number were experiencing delays, particularly those that had surpassed or were close to their completion timelines but remained incomplete,” the CoB said.

The watchdog further noted varying implementation rates across projects, with completion levels ranging between 23 per cent and 133 per cent.

In Abuja, rehabilitation works at Kenya's chancery exceeded the original scope of the project, pushing completion to 133 per cent. The increase was linked to additional repair works undertaken to address a leaking roof.

At the same time, the government is preparing a new funding model for diplomatic infrastructure in a bid to limit pressure on public resources.

Kenya plans to renovate and redevelop diplomatic properties in six African countries through public-private partnerships. The State is in the process of hiring a transaction adviser to conduct feasibility assessments, identify suitable financing options and determine rental income structures.

The planned projects will cover diplomatic properties located in Cairo, Lusaka, Harare, Bujumbura, Juba and Kinshasa.

Under the arrangement, private investors will finance, construct, rehabilitate and maintain facilities that will include chanceries, consular centres, ambassadorial residences and staff accommodation.

The six developments are expected to become Kenya's first diplomatic infrastructure projects delivered through a PPP framework, allowing the government to upgrade ageing facilities without increasing the burden on the Exchequer.