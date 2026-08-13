South Sudan breaks silence on reported closure of Nairobi Embassy
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the embassy had experienced a technical issue that affected part of its operations, but said the problem was being addressed.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the embassy had experienced a technical issue that affected part of its operations, but said the problem was being addressed.
According to the committee's briefing, only 10 of the 24 audit issues raised by the Auditor-General have been fully addressed. Eleven remain unresolved, while three have only been partly dealt with, showing that several concerns raised in previous audits continue to resurface.
Beyond London and New York, the government allocated Sh150 million for refurbishment works in Addis Ababa. Renovation projects in Lusaka and Kinshasa each received Sh120 million.
Netanyahu also praised Somaliland’s decision to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are located.