The claims cover civilian victims and uniformed officers who suffered various forms of harm, including aggravated, severe, moderate and minor injuries as well as economic losses arising from demonstrations and public protests.
In a statement marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the commission said enforced disappearance places individuals “outside the protection of the law” and exposes them to serious violations, including torture and ill-treatment.
The bodies were admitted between April 2025 and February 2026, according to the notice. The list mainly contains adult men, but also has women and a number of bodies whose identities have not been established.
The county said the bodies were admitted under different circumstances, with the list including deaths recorded as natural, sudden, accidents, suspected murder, drowning, mob injustice and unknown causes, among others.
The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin and other respondents have been summoned to appear before the Milimani High Court on Tuesday and produce three missing men — Evans Otieno Omondi, Macmillan Kiarie Mugo and Michael Oloo Osoro — whether alive or deceased. The directions were issued by Justice Alexander Muteti after separate urgent habeas corpus applications were filed by the men's families. The judge certified the applications as urgent and ordered the respondents to appear before the court at 12 noon on July 14 to account for the whereabouts of the three men and show cause why they should not be immediately released from custody if they are being held. In the three cases, the court directed the applicants to serve the respondents with the court orders by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday ahead of the noon hearing. The petitions were filed by Pamela Aloo, the wife of Evans Otieno Omondi; Beatrice Wanjira, the mother of Macmillan Kiarie Mugo; and Rose Sopi, the wife of Michael Oloo Osoro. They are seeking the court's intervention over the alleged disappearance of their relatives. Besides the Inspector General and the DCI Director, the applications also name the State Law Office and other respondents, who will be required to respond to the allegations before the court. The hearing is expected to determine whether the security agencies are holding the three men and what further orders the court will issue regarding their alleged disappearance.
In a statement issued on Tuesday to coincide with the annual Saba Saba commemorations, the group said the day remains a powerful reminder of Kenya's struggle for democracy, constitutionalism and the protection of fundamental rights, but warned that many of the issues that inspired the movement decades ago persist today.
Concern grew when he never reached the United States and all communication stopped. With his phone no longer active and no indication of where he was, relatives launched an appeal for information as fears mounted over what may have happened to him.
KNCHR urged affected families and members of the public to report such cases through its toll-free hotline, 0800720627, and seek assistance through a network of partner organisations offering legal, medical and psychosocial support.
In a statement issued on Monday, the ODPP said the decision was made through a Nolle Prosequi after a review of the case and follows a High Court ruling that declined an application to consolidate murder charges with an ongoing case before the Kahawa Law Courts.
According to the examination results, two of the victims were strangled to death, three suffered severe blows to the head, one had fatal stab wounds to the abdomen, while two others could not be clearly examined because of how badly the bodies had decomposed.
The ongoing operation has brought together Kenya Red Cross aqua divers, Beach Management Units, and local fishing boats familiar with the channel, all working jointly to scan the waters in a continuous effort to locate the missing persons.
Activist Patrick Osoi urged Kenyans to lead accountability efforts, criticizing personality-driven politics, impunity in security agencies and weak enforcement of the 2010 Constitution during a Radio Generation interview.
In a statement on Sunday, Oburu said he had been “informed of the emerging issues surrounding Hon. Raphael Tuju” and had “urgently called upon the government, through the relevant investigative bodies, to look into this matter with transparency.”