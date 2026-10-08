259 victims to receive Sh83.65 million under sixth compensation phase

The government has approved compensation for 259 victims of human rights violations under the sixth phase of its programme, with Sh83.65 million set to be paid to civilians and uniformed officers affected by demonstrations and public protests.

The approved claims cover different forms of harm, ranging from minor injuries to severe and aggravated injuries, as well as economic losses suffered during the protests.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, Makau Mutua, said the largest share of the latest awards went to victims classified as having suffered minor injuries.

A total of 133 claims in this category were approved, with each claimant awarded Sh50,000, bringing the total payout to Sh6.65 million.

The panel also approved 54 claims involving moderate injuries. Each of the victims will receive Sh500,000, translating to a combined payout of Sh27 million.

Another 35 claims were classified as severe injuries, with each attracting compensation of Sh1 million. The category accounts for Sh35 million of the total amount approved in the latest phase.

Seven claims involving aggravated injuries were also verified, with compensation ranging between Sh1.5 million and Sh2.5 million depending on the claim.

In addition, the panel approved 30 claims linked to economic losses, with each claimant awarded Sh50,000. The category accounts for a further Sh1.5 million.

The latest approvals form part of a broader government compensation programme backed by a Sh2 billion allocation from Parliament for the 2025/26 financial year.

The panel, chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, said it was still receiving claims through official channels and encouraged victims who have not submitted their cases to do so.

“Every claim received undergoes careful verification and authentication before a decision is reached,” the panel said.

The panel said applicants would be informed of the outcome of their claims and asked them to remain patient as the verification and compensation process continues.

It also said it was holding engagements with victims and beneficiaries to address their concerns, provide updates on the status of claims and ensure that those found eligible are treated “fairly and with the dignity and respect they deserve”.

The sixth phase comes after the panel reported in September that it had processed more than 1,083 claims, with total compensation disbursements reaching about Sh1.01 billion.

However, questions remain over victims whose cases are yet to result in compensation, especially families of people who were killed, abducted or reported missing during demonstrations and public protests.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo raised the issue on Radio Generation on October 5, calling for compensation to be extended to all victims and their families.

“We want all abducted persons compensated. All people who have disappeared, and there are quite a number, compensated,” he said.

Maanzo also argued that no Kenyan should have lost their life at the hands of state agencies and said procedures for dispersing demonstrations had not been followed in some instances.

“So that has never been done, and we are saying justice has not been done for the people of Kenya,” he said.

The compensation panel has continued to maintain that victims who have not yet filed claims should come forward and submit their cases for consideration.