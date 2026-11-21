Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President of Kenya, Makau Mutua, has advised Kitui Governor Julius Malombe against seeking the county's senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, arguing that the move would raise concerns over conflict of interest and deny younger leaders an opportunity to serve.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, November 21, Mutua said Malombe, who is nearing the end of his second term as governor, should consider retiring from elective politics rather than pursuing another county leadership position.

Mutua argued that senators are constitutionally mandated to oversee county governments, making it inappropriate for a former governor to seek a position that would involve scrutinising the administration he previously led.

“Senators oversee county governments. It’s bad governance and a conflict of interest for him to oversee the county he ran,” Mutua said.

He further described Malombe as a senior statesman who should allow younger leaders with fresh ideas and energy to represent Kitui in the Senate.

Mutua cautioned against what he termed the tendency by senior politicians to move from one elective position to another, saying it could hinder political growth and limit opportunities for emerging leaders.

He also cited former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana's unsuccessful attempt to secure another elective position as a lesson for Malombe, noting that he had opposed Kibwana's move at the time.

“Governor, I have no dog in this fight. You are an erudite man, and I respect you. But please do the right thing and bow out gracefully,” he said.

Malombe announced his intention to contest the Kitui Senate seat during a development tour of Kitui South Sub-County in October, saying he had received appeals from residents asking him to continue serving them after his gubernatorial term ends.

“I have listened to our people, and the voice of the people, we are told, is the voice of God. I will do as they wish,” Malombe said then.

He said he would seek the Wiper Patriotic Front ticket, joining an emerging race that includes County Assembly Speaker Kevin Katisya, County Executive Stephen Mbaya Kimwele and education investor Muinde Mutukaa.

The current Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua is also seeking the county's governorship in the 2027 elections.