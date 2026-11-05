Human rights victims to receive KSh96.95 million under latest compensation phase

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations has verified 157 claims and approved Sh96.95 million in compensation for victims, including civilians and uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations during demonstrations and public protests.

In an update issued on Thursday, November 5, 2026, the panel, chaired by Prof. Makau Mutua, outlined the compensation awarded across different categories of harm, ranging from fatalities and severe injuries to economic losses.

"The Panel has processed claims under various categories of harm. This phase covers both civilian victims and uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests," the panel stated.

According to the Phase VII update, the panel verified 157 claims, with the largest allocations going to victims who sustained severe and moderate injuries.

The compensation schedule provides Sh3 million for a verified fatality claim, Sh2 million for one aggravated injury claim, and additional awards of Sh1.5 million and Sh2.5 million under the same aggravated injury category.

For severe injuries, the panel verified 47 claims and allocated Sh1 million to each claimant. This brings the total compensation under this category to Sh47 million.

The panel verified another 74 claims involving moderate injuries, allocating KSh500,000 to each claimant, totalling Sh37 million.

The panel also verified 19 claims involving minor injuries, allocating Sh50,000 to each claimant, amounting to Sh950,000.

Additionally, the panel verified 11 claims involving economic losses, with each claimant set to receive Sh50,000, bringing the allocation to Sh550,000.

The total allocation across the different categories stands at Sh96.95 million.

As the panel continues processing applications, it has reminded victims who have not submitted their claims that the programme will stop receiving new applications on November 14, 2026.

The deadline applies to individuals seeking compensation for human rights violations covered by the programme, including those affected during demonstrations and public protests.

The panel urged eligible victims to submit their applications through its official channels before the closing date to ensure their claims can be considered.

It further clarified that submitting a claim does not automatically guarantee compensation, as every application must undergo verification and authentication before a decision is made.

"Every claim received shall undergo strict verification and authentication before a decision is reached and notification to each claimant of the outcome shall be provided within a reasonable time," the statement read.

This means applicants must provide information and supporting evidence to establish the circumstances of the alleged violations and the harm suffered before their claims can be approved.

The panel said it was continuing to engage victims, their families and beneficiaries directly to address concerns, clarify the status of applications and provide updates on the compensation process.

It noted that the engagements were intended to ensure claimants received information about their applications while being treated with dignity and respect.

The panel also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no eligible victim is excluded from the compensation programme.

Victims and their representatives can seek clarification through the panel's offices on the ground floor of the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.