Compensation Panel sets November 14, deadline for victims to file claims

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations has set November 14, 2026, as the deadline for receiving new claims from victims, including those harmed during demonstrations and public protests.

In a public notice dated October 5, the panel urged victims who have not yet submitted their claims to do so before the deadline to be considered for compensation.

“The Panel will stop receiving all new victim claims for compensation by 14th November, 2026. Victims who have not yet submitted their claims are urged to file their claims before the deadline so that they can be considered,” the panel said.

The panel, chaired by Prof. Makau Mutua, said it remained committed to ensuring that all eligible victims are considered under the compensation programme.

“It is our commitment that no eligible victim shall be left behind,” the notice stated.

The announcement comes as the panel continues to process claims from people who have suffered different forms of harm arising from human rights violations.

According to the panel, all claims received by the November 14 deadline, including those already submitted, will undergo verification and authentication before decisions are made.

The panel said claimants would be informed of the outcome of their applications in due course, urging them to remain patient as the process continues.

“Every claim received by the deadline, including those already submitted, will be processed. Each claim will undergo careful verification and authentication before a decision is made,” the statement said.

The compensation programme covers several categories of harm, including fatalities, physical injuries, sexual violence, economic losses and other recognised forms of harm.

The panel said it had made progress in processing and compensating claims across these categories but did not provide figures on the number of applications received, approved or paid out in the notice.

It pledged to remain accountable to victims and provide periodic updates on the status of the programme.

The panel also said it was continuing to engage directly with victims and beneficiaries to address their concerns and clarify the status of their claims.

“These interactions allow us to hear the concerns, clarify the status of the claims, and treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve,” the panel said.

It added that every eligible victim would be treated fairly and with dignity throughout the process.

The notice did not specify the amount of compensation available to individual claimants or the criteria used to determine payments for different categories of harm.

Victims seeking clarification or assistance with their applications can contact the panel at its offices on the ground floor of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The panel has provided a hotline, +254 141 441 294, and the email address [email protected] for inquiries. Its offices are open from Monday to Friday, between 8am and 5pm.

The November 14 deadline applies to new claims, while applications submitted within the stipulated period will continue through the verification and decision-making process.