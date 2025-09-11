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Houghton and LSK boss Odhiambo halt panel work pending High Court guidance
Both leaders confirmed in separate statements on Thursday that they will not take part in any panel activities until the court provides further direction.
Both leaders confirmed in separate statements on Thursday that they will not take part in any panel activities until the court provides further direction.
The advocates argue that her decision is unconstitutional, compromises the independence of the society, and creates a conflict of interest in its role of holding the state accountable.