CBK accepts Sh42.69bn as Treasury bill demand surges
The auction results show that Sh23.53 billion of the amount accepted comprised competitive bids, while Sh19.16 billion came from non-competitive bids
The auction results show that Sh23.53 billion of the amount accepted comprised competitive bids, while Sh19.16 billion came from non-competitive bids
The strong performance by equities comes against a backdrop of relatively stable monetary conditions in Kenya
CBK described the initiative as a major milestone in the development of Kenya’s financial markets and a step towards deeper integration with the global financial system
The warning comes as lower interest rates have created an opportunity for the government to borrow more cheaply through Treasury bills and bonds, issued via the Central Bank of Kenya.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Ogutu said the country’s fiscal health hinges on matching spending with revenues.
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, in her report to the National Assembly, said high inflation and economic challenges were key factors behind the sluggish uptake of the State Officers and Public Officers Car Loan Scheme.
The auction results point to falling yields across all tenors, reflecting easing borrowing costs and sustained appetite for longer-term government securities.