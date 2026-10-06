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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Financial markets

CBK buyback bond attracts huge investor surge
Business

CBK buyback bond attracts huge investor surge

The CBK had offered Sh30 billion for the buyback programme, but the bids received surpassed this amount by over Sh4 billion, underscoring what the Bank indicated as renewed confidence in government securities.

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