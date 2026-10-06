Sh8.96bn Treasury bonds accepted in CBK switch auction
In the results released on October 5, CBK said competitive bids accounted for Sh7.04 billion of the amount accepted, while another Sh1.92 billion was taken through non-competitive bids.
In the results released on October 5, CBK said competitive bids accounted for Sh7.04 billion of the amount accepted, while another Sh1.92 billion was taken through non-competitive bids.
The President the push for closer cooperation among African central banks has been under way for decades, with African leaders beginning efforts towards greater coordination in 1963.
The results also show that the government had room to select bids based on the rates offered by investors, with accepted bids reflecting the prevailing conditions in the domestic debt market
CBK described the initiative as a major milestone in the development of Kenya’s financial markets and a step towards deeper integration with the global financial system
The 15-year bond, now with 8.7 years remaining until maturity, is listed under ISIN KE6000001328 and will mature on July 10, 2034. The 25-year bond, carrying ISIN KE8000005093, has 21.9 years to maturity and will expire on September 23, 2047.
The CBK had offered Sh30 billion for the buyback programme, but the bids received surpassed this amount by over Sh4 billion, underscoring what the Bank indicated as renewed confidence in government securities.