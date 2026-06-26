Committee meetings postponed as Parliament sealed off during protests

The shadow of last year's Parliament invasion returned on Thursday as heightened security measures and fears surrounding the June 25 Gen Z demonstrations forced the postponement of several National Assembly committee meetings.

Parliament operations were disrupted after access to the precincts became difficult amid a major security operation across Nairobi. Roads leading to the city centre were blocked, while Parliament Buildings were secured with barbed wire and heavily guarded by police officers.

The restrictions affected scheduled committee business, with three morning sittings being pushed to a later date after witnesses and stakeholders encountered challenges reaching Parliament.

Those affected were the Special Funds Account Committee, the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, and the Implementation Committee, all of which had planned to hold meetings on Thursday.

The heightened caution stems from memories of June 25, 2024, when Gen Z protesters breached Parliament during debate and passage of the Finance Bill 2024.

On that day, demonstrators broke through security barriers and gained entry into the parliamentary compound. Parts of the premises were damaged and set ablaze, forcing legislators to abandon proceedings and flee the building.

The events shocked the country and marked a turning point in the nationwide protests against the Finance Bill. The pressure that followed eventually led President William Ruto to withdraw the proposed law.

With this year's demonstrations expected to attract large crowds, security agencies moved in advance to secure Parliament and other key installations within Nairobi. Anti-riot police were deployed in strategic areas, while roads leading to Parliament were sealed off as part of efforts to prevent a repeat of last year's scenes.

Even as the government reiterated that peaceful demonstrations remain protected under the Constitution, authorities cautioned against acts that could threaten public order or target vital institutions.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said security personnel had been stationed along major roads and entry points into Nairobi to safeguard people, property and critical infrastructure.

According to Murkomen, the deployment is also intended to ensure that lawful activities continue with as little disruption as possible during the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.

In an advisory issued ahead of the demonstrations, he noted that Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble, demonstrate and present petitions peacefully, while urging participants to act within the law and respect both public and private property.