State turns to parents and mental health support to tackle school unrest

As cases of student unrest continue to worry education stakeholders, the government has unveiled a new plan centred on parenting, mental health support and counselling services in a bid to restore discipline in schools.

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtua said the proposed interventions are aimed at addressing the underlying causes of indiscipline and creating better avenues for learners to raise concerns without resorting to violence or destruction of property.

Speaking during the 49th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) Annual National Conference in Mombasa on Tuesday, Ololtua said parents must take a more active role in guiding and disciplining their children.

“I would want us to focus on a robust programme to address issues relating to parenting,” he said.

Ololtua said the Ministry of Education could work with religious leaders to reach parents through churches, mosques and other places of worship in an effort to strengthen family involvement in raising responsible learners.

The PS said the government is also seeking to enhance guidance and counselling services in schools while rolling out mental health programmes to support learners facing different challenges.

The announcement comes at a time when schools across the country are grappling with cases of student unrest, with recent incidents raising concerns among education stakeholders. Attention has particularly been drawn to the tragedy at Utumishi Academy in Nakuru County, where at least 16 learners lost their lives.

Ololtua urged learners to adopt peaceful ways of expressing grievances, saying actions taken during unrest can have serious consequences.

“I don’t really know whether they understand the magnitude of what they do. It is something that all of us need to engage on,” he said.

He noted that addressing unrest in schools will require a collective effort involving parents, teachers, learners, religious leaders and government agencies.

According to the PS, discipline should be grounded in values such as responsibility, patriotism and self-reflection. He called for a broader national discussion on discipline, saying the conversation should begin at the family level before extending to schools and communities.

“There are many challenges in schools, but they do not justify the destruction of property,” he said.

Kessha national chairman Willie Mwangi said school heads remain concerned about recurring incidents of unrest and support a coordinated approach to finding long-term solutions.

“This challenge calls for schools, parents, religious institutions, government agencies and society to work together,” Mwangi said.

“We remain hopeful that, together, we can identify sustainable solutions that promote discipline, learner well-being and a conducive learning environment.”

However, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) said some of the factors contributing to unrest stem from challenges facing schools and are beyond the control of teachers.

Deputy secretary general Moses Nthurima said delayed capitation, overcrowding and inadequate facilities continue to place pressure on schools and contribute to tensions among learners.

He said addressing such challenges will be important in efforts to create a stable learning environment and reduce cases of unrest in schools.