Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta warns citizens over rising job and visa scams

The Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta has issued a warning to citizens and prospective travellers heading to Indonesia, citing an increase in fraudulent schemes targeting people seeking jobs, education opportunities and business ventures in the country.

In a public advisory released on June 25, 2026, the embassy urged Kenyans to exercise caution and thoroughly verify any employment offers, scholarship opportunities, visa applications and travel arrangements before making plans to travel. The mission said fraudsters are increasingly exploiting people looking for opportunities abroad through fake recruitment agencies, fraudulent scholarships and bogus immigration services.

The embassy cautioned travellers against responding to suspicious messages and advised them to take steps to safeguard their personal and financial information.

"Beware of the increasing prevalence of scams. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, verify unsolicited communications, and take steps to protect their personal and financial information," the embassy stated.

According to the advisory, scammers are using a variety of tactics to deceive unsuspecting victims. These include fake job offers, fraudulent recruitment agencies, false scholarship programmes, bogus business and investment opportunities, fake visa and immigration services, as well as online platforms that promise employment or easy entry into Indonesia.

The embassy stressed that anyone planning to travel to Indonesia should conduct proper checks before leaving Kenya. It advised travellers to confirm the legitimacy of employment, study and investment opportunities through recognised official channels and ensure all travel documents are genuine.

"Before travelling: Verify all employment, study, and business opportunities through official channels. Confirm the authenticity of your visa and travel documents. Verify your air ticket and travel arrangements. Contact the Embassy of Kenya in Jakarta if in doubt," the advisory noted.

The mission also reminded Kenyans travelling to Indonesia to comply with the country's immigration rules, warning that breaches could result in serious consequences.

According to the advisory, "Foreign nationals who overstay their permitted stay in Indonesia may be subject to an overstay fine of IDR 1,000,000 (One Million Rupiah) per day, as well as possible detention, deportation and entry restrictions for serious violations."

The embassy said the warning should serve as a reminder to all travellers to avoid dealing with unverified individuals or organisations offering employment, travel, education or investment opportunities. It encouraged anyone uncertain about the authenticity of an offer or travel arrangements to seek guidance directly from the mission before proceeding.

The advisory ended with a strong call for vigilance, stating: "Don't be deceived. Verify before you travel."

The embassy also shared its contact details for enquiries and urged Kenyans to reach out through its official telephone line or email whenever they have concerns regarding travel documents, employment opportunities or any other matters related to travel and stay in Indonesia.

The warning comes amid continued efforts by diplomatic missions to encourage citizens travelling abroad to carry out due diligence, verify official documents and remain alert to increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes targeting international travellers.