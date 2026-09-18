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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Interpol's Operation Jackal IV nets 58 arrests
Global Affairs

Interpol's Operation Jackal IV nets 58 arrests

Operation Jackal IV, conducted between November 2025 and June 2026 by INTERPOL brought together 22 countries from six continents in an effort to disrupt criminal networks including Black Axe and other groups accused of running romance, cryptocurrency and investment scams, as well as business email compromise fraud.

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INTERPOL: AI is accelerating cybercrime across Africa
Africa

INTERPOL: AI is accelerating cybercrime across Africa

In its African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, the international policing agency says Africa's rapid digital transformation, marked by more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2025, is creating new opportunities for innovation while exposing governments, businesses and individuals to a growing wave of cyber threats.

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