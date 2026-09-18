Man arrested in Garissa over alleged fake Safaricom agent SIM-swwap fraud
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
Operation Jackal IV, conducted between November 2025 and June 2026 by INTERPOL brought together 22 countries from six continents in an effort to disrupt criminal networks including Black Axe and other groups accused of running romance, cryptocurrency and investment scams, as well as business email compromise fraud.
The scale of the threat is reflected in international law enforcement data, with UNODC reporting that 85% of INTERPOL Red Notices issued by member countries in 2022 and 2023 were linked to financial fraud
In its African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, the international policing agency says Africa's rapid digital transformation, marked by more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2025, is creating new opportunities for innovation while exposing governments, businesses and individuals to a growing wave of cyber threats.
In a statement published on its official communication platforms on Monday, NYOTA clarified that the circulating notice neither originated from their station nor from The Standard newspaper, whose branding had been misused
The mission urged Kenyans to conduct thorough checks before travelling, stressing the importance of confirming the legitimacy of employment, education, and investment opportunities through recognised official channels
Mudavadi warned that ignoring official procedures has resulted in cases where young people were misled into dangerous environments, including areas experiencing armed conflict, despite having no training for such situations.