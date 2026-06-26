Death toll rises to 235 after twin earthquakes devastate Venezuela

Rescue teams in Venezuela are racing to pull survivors from collapsed buildings after two powerful earthquakes struck near the capital Caracas, killing at least 235 people, injuring more than 1,500 others and leaving widespread destruction across several regions of the country.

Cries for help could still be heard from beneath the rubble in Caracas and the nearby coastal city of La Guaira as emergency workers continued search and rescue operations on Thursday.

Authorities fear the number of deaths could rise as many people remain missing and rescuers struggle to reach those trapped under debris.

The twin earthquakes struck at 6:04 pm local time on Wednesday, a national holiday when many people were at home. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and was followed seconds later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor.

Both earthquakes occurred at relatively shallow depths, with the first centred about 20.3 kilometres below the surface and the second at a depth of 10 kilometres, factors that contributed to the severe damage reported across the affected areas.

The latest death toll was announced by Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, a day after interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency.

Authorities reported extensive destruction, particularly in La Guaira, where around 250 buildings were either damaged or completely destroyed. Among the structures brought down was a 10-storey hotel that was reduced to rubble.

Residents spent Thursday searching for relatives and friends feared trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Juan Ortiz, a medical student in Caracas, said one of his close friends had been confirmed dead while another was believed to be trapped under debris. He added that about 20 people he knew in the coastal area remained missing.

"I'm in shock and confusion, and frustrated that I can't help," he said.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said several buildings had collapsed in Caracas, while the states of Trujillo, Yaracuy, Carabobo, Aragua and Miranda also suffered damage.

In Chacao, part of the greater Caracas metropolitan area, Mayor Gustavo Duque said 11 people had died in one collapsed building and 23 others had been rescued.

In a video update posted on social media, he said rescue teams were working to remove debris so specialists could enter the site.

"We're trying to rescue as many people alive as possible," he said.

The country's main international airport in Maiquetía, located on the outskirts of Caracas, was closed after sustaining serious damage. Footage from inside the terminal showed dust and debris falling from the ceiling.

Elsewhere, about 250 kilometres northwest of Caracas, another multi-storey building reported to be a hotel collapsed in the coastal city of Tucacas.

Authorities also warned that the danger was not over. Delcy Rodríguez said at least 30 aftershocks had been recorded since the twin earthquakes struck.

Experts believe the death toll could continue rising. The USGS warned that "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread."

The agency estimated there was a 42 per cent chance that the eventual death toll could exceed 10,000 and a 33 per cent chance that it could surpass 100,000, based on previous earthquakes with similar characteristics, population size and other factors. The estimates were issued to support emergency planning and do not represent a final prediction.

Venezuela sits along the boundary of two tectonic plates, and scientists believe the earthquakes were triggered by the sudden release of pressure between them.

Journalist Luis Hernandez said assessing the full scale of the disaster remained difficult because power outages and internet disruptions were affecting communications.

"Due to the economic crisis in the country, it is very difficult for us to assess," he said.

Cabello identified the Caracas neighbourhoods of Altamira and Los Palos Grandes as among the hardest hit areas.

The two districts were also badly affected during the last major earthquake to strike the Venezuelan capital in 1967, which claimed about 200 lives.

According to USGS records, the second tremor was the strongest earthquake recorded in Venezuela since 1900.

Residents described scenes of panic as buildings shook violently.

"It's the strongest quake I've ever felt in my life," said BBC Mundo's Nicole Kolster.

Kolster, who lives on the seventh floor of an apartment building in Los Palos Grandes, added: "It was so strong that I thought the building was going to fall on top of me."

The earthquakes were felt beyond Venezuela's borders, with reports indicating that tremors were experienced in Colombia's capital, Bogotá, hundreds of kilometres away.

Political leaders and foreign governments expressed support as rescue operations continued.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado wrote on X: "My heart, my infinite embrace, and my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish."

Delcy Rodríguez said international assistance was arriving from the United States, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Qatar.

The United States pledged $150 million in aid and announced the deployment of transport aircraft and ships to support rescue operations and humanitarian assistance.

The disaster has also become an early test of the new relationship between Venezuela and the United States following the dramatic political developments that led to Nicolás Maduro's removal from power earlier this year.

US President Donald Trump said he had directed his administration to prepare an immediate response.

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths," he wrote on Truth Social.

The US "stands ready, willing and able to help!" he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was "immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance" as efforts intensified to find survivors and support communities devastated by the earthquakes.