Earthquake kills 51, forces 5,000 to evacuate in Eastern Indonesia
The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
The tremor caused damage in Maumere, the main town on the island of Flores, where people ran into the streets as buildings shook. At the port, video footage showed large pieces of concrete breaking away from a terminal building and falling onto passengers waiting to board an inter-island ferry.
Largo was located after a resident heard her calling for help from under the rubble and alerted emergency workers. A small camera was then used to confirm her position and guide the rescue effort.
The quake on Monday trapped residents under debris, injured many more and forced people to flee their homes as far away as the capital, Bogota.
The twin earthquakes struck at 6:04 pm local time on Wednesday, a national holiday when many people were at home. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and was followed seconds later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor.