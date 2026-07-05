Venezuela earthquake death toll nears 3,000 deaths
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
The Jordanian civil defence said Klieber received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital. According to Venezuelan Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, the boy was admitted to a medical facility in the capital, Caracas, and his vital signs were reported to be stable.
The twin earthquakes struck at 6:04 pm local time on Wednesday, a national holiday when many people were at home. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and was followed seconds later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor.