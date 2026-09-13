Java Sea ferry tragedy: One dead, 102 rescued as search continues
The ferry was travelling from Surabaya to the south Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin and was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin around 02:00 local time on Sunday.
The ferry was travelling from Surabaya to the south Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin and was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin around 02:00 local time on Sunday.
Authorities said 209 flights were suspended after ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in airspace near Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday morning.
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The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
The tremor caused damage in Maumere, the main town on the island of Flores, where people ran into the streets as buildings shook. At the port, video footage showed large pieces of concrete breaking away from a terminal building and falling onto passengers waiting to board an inter-island ferry.
The blaze broke out aboard the passenger ferry KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 as it travelled from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi, according to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The mission urged Kenyans to conduct thorough checks before travelling, stressing the importance of confirming the legitimacy of employment, education, and investment opportunities through recognised official channels
Communications and digital affairs minister Meutya Hafid announced that starting March 28, accounts of users under 16 on platforms considered high risk would be deactivated.
The army chief of staff, General Maruli Simanjuntak, said training for the soldiers had already begun, and that they would focus on medical and engineering roles in Gaza.
With Indonesia having the world’s largest Muslim population, officials emphasized the importance of investigating the incident thoroughly. Police are continuing to question witnesses, examine evidence, and determine how the explosion occurred to prevent similar events in the future.
Health officials said the latest cases were reported in West Java’s Cipongkor, where 1,258 children fell sick between Monday and Wednesday.
The quake struck 15 kilometres north of the Poso district in the Central Sulawesi province, according to the US Geological Survey
The incident occurred late Monday morning, around 11am local time (04:00 GMT), when the vessel went down amid rough weather as it traveled between the towns of Sikakap and Tuapejat. Of the 18 people aboard, seven have been rescued so far, while the search continues for the rest.