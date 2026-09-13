Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Indonesia

Jakarta school mosque explosion leaves over 50 injured
Global Affairs

Jakarta school mosque explosion leaves over 50 injured

With Indonesia having the world’s largest Muslim population, officials emphasized the importance of investigating the incident thoroughly. Police are continuing to question witnesses, examine evidence, and determine how the explosion occurred to prevent similar events in the future.

By