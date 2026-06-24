MPs pass Kenyan Sign Language Bill, create new council for deaf accessibility

Kenya has moved a step closer towards expanding accessibility for persons with hearing disabilities after the National Assembly passed the Kenyan Sign Language Bill, 2023 with amendments, paving the way for wider recognition and use of Kenyan Sign Language across schools, courts, media platforms and public institutions.

The proposed law seeks to strengthen access to information and public services for persons who are deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind by introducing measures ranging from mandatory interpretation services to closed captioning and communication support systems.

The Bill, co-sponsored by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and Nominated MP Umulkher Harun, gives effect to constitutional provisions that recognize Kenyan Sign Language as an official means of communication and affirm the rights of persons with disabilities to access services using appropriate communication formats.

Lawmakers said the proposed legislation is designed to promote inclusivity and guarantee equal access to education, justice and government services.

Central to the proposed reforms is the establishment of the Kenya Sign Language Council, a new statutory body that will regulate, develop and preserve Kenyan Sign Language in the country.

The Council will be tasked with setting standards for training and professional practice, registering and licensing sign language interpreters, protecting communication rights of deaf and deafblind persons and advising the government on sign language matters.

Although headquartered in Nairobi, the council will be expected to decentralize services across the country. Membership will include representatives from government institutions, the deaf community, professional interpreters and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

The legislation also introduces wide-ranging changes in the education sector. Under the Bill, the Cabinet Secretary responsible for Basic Education will be required to facilitate sign language lessons for parents, guardians and family members of deaf, hard-of-hearing and deafblind children.

Kenyan Sign Language will also be integrated into early childhood and basic education curricula, while public institutions of higher learning will be required to provide free interpretation services for learners in need.

Media accessibility also forms a significant part of the proposals.

Television stations will be required to provide "closed captioning and a Kenyan Sign Language inset occupying at least one-third of the screen during news broadcasts, educational programmes and national events."

The Bill further states that internet-based video content must include captions or transcripts, while telecommunication providers will be compelled to establish relay systems including text, video and captioned communication services.

Once enacted into law, the legislation is expected to significantly strengthen access to education, justice, information and public services while advancing constitutional principles of equality, inclusion and non-discrimination for Kenya's deaf and deafblind communities.