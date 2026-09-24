COFEK moves to court over Sh93.68bn Gulf Energy oil deal
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
The case was certified as urgent by Justice David Mburu on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, with the court directing that the petition and accompanying application be served on the respondents within three days.
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The former Vice President also weighed in on concerns raised by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina over claims that TSC recruitment letters were being issued through unofficial channels.
David Maraga says the police reforms taskforce report was submitted to President William Ruto but has not been fully released, and gives him seven days to publish it—warning he may release it himself if the deadline passes.
President Ruto called for broad participation from public institutions, civil society, academia, the private sector, the media, and the public to ensure the assessment of the Report is credible and comprehensive
Dagoretti South John Kiarie assured the sponsor that the proposal would undergo thorough examination to ensure it meets constitutional standards while addressing emerging security concerns.
The proposed law seeks to strengthen access to information and public services for persons who are deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind by introducing measures ranging from mandatory interpretation services to closed captioning and communication support systems.
At the centre of the petition are claims that some hiring decisions may have bypassed constitutional and legal requirements meant to guarantee fairness, openness and equal opportunity in public service.
Omwoyo raised concern over what he described as a “crisis of deep stories,” saying many important investigative reports are not fully developed due to limited support for watchdog journalism.
The advisory highlights that the information is not only of public interest but also linked to constitutional rights, including access to education.