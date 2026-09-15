KRA official arrested over alleged Sh30,000 bribe in Kisumu
According to the commission’s statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s tax arrears had initially been placed at Sh4.5 million before the amount was revised to Sh142,230.
According to the commission’s statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s tax arrears had initially been placed at Sh4.5 million before the amount was revised to Sh142,230.
The EACC said preliminary investigations led to an operation that resulted in Odumbe’s arrest at the Narok County offices while she was allegedly receiving Sh50,000.
The two arrests come as the anti-corruption agency continues to target bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.
The latest crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent bribery concerns in Kenya, particularly at points where citizens interact directly with public officials
LSK President Charles Kanjama said the Society had received complaints from advocates who were unable to complete ongoing conveyancing and land transactions because of the outage.
The survey ranked education first among the 12 functions devolved to county governments, earning a 50 per cent performance rating in 2026. Although it retained the top position, the score marks a drop from 55 per cent recorded in 2023, though it is an improvement from 46 per cent in 2024.
Kenya Vision 2030 is the country's long-term national development blueprint launched by former President Mwai Kibaki on June 10, 2008, to guide economic, social and political transformation
The DCI says the new system is part of its plan to improve criminal records management while making it easier for Kenyans to access services without the long waiting periods that have previously affected the issuance of the certificates.
According to Cabinet, the newly established AI committee will spearhead the implementation of Kenya’s national artificial intelligence strategy, coordinate AI-related policies across Government and ensure the country adopts the technology responsibly.
The proposed law seeks to strengthen access to information and public services for persons who are deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind by introducing measures ranging from mandatory interpretation services to closed captioning and communication support systems.
According to the CEO, Huduma Kenya is currently operating under a gazette notice within the State Department for Public Service, limiting its ability to independently manage staffing, operations and expansion plans.
The Governor explained that the resignation followed what she described as a “sustained preoccupation with future political ambitions,” which she said gradually affected his dedication to the responsibilities of the office.