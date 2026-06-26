Gachagua urges Kenyans to seek change through the ballot after June 25 anniversary

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to channel their frustrations into voter registration and civic participation, saying the June 25 anniversary of the 2024 anti-government protests should be remembered as a day to honour lives lost while reinforcing the need for peaceful democratic change.

In a statement shared on his X account on Thursday, the DCP Party leader paid tribute to victims who died during the protests and subsequent demonstrations, describing them as young people who were exercising their constitutional rights and urging the country not to forget their sacrifice.

"On June 25, 2024, our dear sons and daughters, and not criminals, exercised their democratic rights, and not an attack on Kenya, their nation. Unfortunately, many lost their lives due to police brutality and state-sponsored militias. As if human life isn't valued by this government, yet again in June 2025, we lost more young, promising Kenyans under police bullets and state-sponsored goons."

Gachagua said the anniversary was also a moment to stand with families who lost loved ones and Kenyans whose businesses and property were affected during the unrest.

"To the families who lost their loved ones then and to Kenyans whose property and livelihoods were destroyed, we shall never forget what they did to us. I stand with you, and I understand your pain and grief. Today, June 25, 2026, wasn't just another day in Kenya. We remembered what they did to our children. We shall never forget."

The former Deputy President also thanked young people, traders and communities across the country for responding to his appeal to stay away from demonstrations, saying their actions helped prevent further violence and destruction.

"I sincerely thank my dear sons and daughters—the GenZs, for heeding my plea to avoid death and injury. They had planned to harm you in a big magnitude today. I further extend great thanks to the business people, traders, and neighbourhoods for trusting my better judgement and information and shutting down your premises and securing your towns and communities; this deterred the looting and destruction by state-sponsored goons as they had planned."

His remarks came as Kenyans marked the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests, which began as opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 and its proposed tax measures amid a rising cost of living.

The demonstrations later grew into a wider youth-led movement demanding accountability, improved governance and an end to police brutality. The protests reached a turning point when demonstrators stormed Parliament.

Human rights organisations estimated that at least 60 people lost their lives during the protests, while the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights recorded at least 63 deaths and 87 abductions between June and October 2024.

This year's June 25 demonstrations were held in memory of those who died during the 2024 protests and renewed calls for justice and accountability.

Gachagua also expressed appreciation for police officers he said carried out their duties professionally, while criticising those he accused of using excessive force against demonstrators.

Looking ahead to the 2027 General Election, he urged Kenyans to remain peaceful and use constitutional means to pursue political change.

"To the GenZs, please know that tactical retreat is not surrender but strategy. Let them know that caution is not cowardice but wisdom. I plead with the people of Kenya to stay alive, stay safe and register as voters, for we all have a date with destiny to liberate our country on Aug 10, 2027. We shall liberate our country through the mechanism provided for by our Constitution; the ballot."

He concluded by thanking Kenyans for maintaining peace during the anniversary commemorations and expressed hope that the country would remain calm as it heads toward the next General Election.