Prof Mak’Ochieng: Why June 25 still echoes in Kenya’s streets

The June 25 protests have become a defining reminder that governments cannot afford to ignore the voices of citizens, with a media scholar saying the demonstrations and their continued commemoration underscore the need for leaders to remain accountable and responsive to the public.

Associate Professor of Media and Communication at Multimedia University of Kenya, Prof Murej Mak’Ochieng, said the protests that erupted on June 25, 2024, were far more than a political moment, describing them as a clear expression of frustration from Kenyans, particularly young people who felt excluded from decision-making processes.

"I think the day is extremely significant," he said in a Radio Generation interview on Friday. "It shouldn't be lost on Kenyans why we had the June 25, 2024, demonstrations. There was a very strong message from the people, especially young people, that they were not very happy. In fact, they were extremely dissatisfied with the way that the country was going."

According to Mak’Ochieng, the demonstrations reflected a growing perception among citizens that government institutions had become detached from the people they were meant to serve.

"The Gen Zs were saying it has come to a point where government feels like serving the people is almost like a privilege, a favour. You can voice your displeasure, but they will do what they want regardless of what you say. They were reminding us that governments exist to serve the people."

He said the importance of June 25 extends beyond the current administration, arguing that it should serve as a lasting democratic lesson for all future governments.

"Every government should know and be reminded that it exists to serve the people, and if it fails to listen to them, the people will come out and remind it in a very strong way."

Mak’Ochieng also weighed in on the 2026 commemoration of the protests, questioning the heavy security measures that restricted movement into Nairobi's central business district.

"I find it extremely incongruous that you'll find a government with so much ability to manage things resorting to extreme measures when the threat wasn't apparent. If people want to commemorate peacefully, the response should be to ensure everything is orderly, not to create the impression that citizens cannot freely express themselves."

He argued that authorities missed an opportunity to strengthen trust with the public through better communication, saying police officers should seek to reassure citizens rather than appear indifferent to their concerns.

The academic further warned that unresolved frustrations among young people could eventually translate into larger peaceful demonstrations if leaders fail to address the issues being raised.

"They will come with their heads and make sure the country grinds to a halt. Most young people don't like violence, but that doesn't mean they are happy. They simply want government to listen."

Mak’Ochieng said the events of 2024 continue to offer important lessons for the country's leadership, urging those in power to embrace engagement and dialogue instead of confrontation.

"If I were the President, I would take this as an opportunity. The answer is to talk, to listen and to identify with the people. The question of why these protests happen is answered by the way leaders relate to citizens. The solution is in listening."