Wetang’ula summons CS Wahome, PS Hinga over stalled housing levy projects

Growing concern over delayed affordable housing developments has reached Parliament, with Speaker Moses Wetang’ula summoning senior Housing Ministry officials to explain why projects funded through the Housing Levy are yet to be completed in many parts of the country.

Wetang’ula directed Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Principal Secretary Charles Hinga to appear before the National Assembly on July 2, 2026, following complaints from lawmakers over the pace of implementation of the government's housing programme.

Members of Parliament raised concerns during House proceedings, saying a number of projects launched in their constituencies have failed to progress as expected despite continued collections under the Housing Levy.

The legislators questioned the status of developments that were unveiled months ago, noting that residents have been seeking answers on when construction works will resume or be completed.

According to the MPs, the slow pace of implementation has left many Kenyans wondering how funds collected through the levy are being utilised, especially as the affordable housing programme remains one of the government's flagship initiatives.

Some lawmakers suggested that internal challenges within the ministry could be contributing to the delays. They argued that the matter requires urgent attention because President William Ruto has repeatedly championed the programme and personally attended the launch and inspection of housing projects in different regions.

The concerns prompted the Speaker to approve a request for the two officials to appear before the House and provide a detailed update on the projects.

Wahome and Hinga are expected to explain the current status of the housing developments, account for the use of funds collected through the levy and outline measures being taken to speed up implementation.

The session will allow lawmakers to seek clarification on issues that have continued to generate public concern as the government rolls out housing projects across the country.

Affordable housing remains a key pillar of the Kenya Kwanza administration's development plan, with billions of shillings collected through the Housing Levy earmarked for the construction of homes and the creation of employment opportunities within the building sector.