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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

housing levy

MPs demand tighter control over housing levy billions
News

MPs demand tighter control over housing levy billions

The Office of the Controller of Budget is mandated to oversee the implementation of national and county government budgets by authorising withdrawals from public funds. It also prepares statutory reports, publicises its findings and investigates the use of public money either on its own initiative or following complaints from members of the public.

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The Affordable Housing Fund Board Chairperson Jeremiah Simu making the boards submission before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026 in Glee Hotel, Kiambu on 10th June,2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
Business

Affordable Housing Board tells MPs to tighten crackdown on levy defaulters

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026, the Affordable Housing Fund Board defended the controversial housing levy, sought expanded enforcement powers for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and pushed back against proposed tax changes that it warned could sharply increase the cost of houses.

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Court bars levy and SHIF deductions on post-termination awards
News

Court bars levy and SHIF deductions on post-termination awards

Before releasing the funds, the company withheld Sh1 million, citing statutory obligations including PAYE, NSSF, the Social Health Insurance Fund, and the Housing Levy. This action sparked a new dispute, including contested execution steps and an attempt to attach company property to recover the deducted amounts.

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